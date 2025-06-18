FIH Women's Pro League: India rally to hold Argentina but fall short in shootout

After a grueling 2–2 draw, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team missed out on the bonus point, going down 0–2 to Argentina in the shootout at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Women) match at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Wednesday.

Earlier in the contest, goals from Navneet (50') and Deepika (60') helped India come back from a two-goal deficit after Agustina Gorzelany’s (27', 37') brace had given Argentina a comfortable lead.

Neither of the experienced sides managed to test the goalkeepers in the opening quarter. Argentina’s high press restricted the Indian attack, but India found space through quick stick work and sharp passing, frequently looking to fire the ball into the circle.

Sharmila Devi made a promising run into the circle early on but was forced out of bounds by the Argentine defence, while Sunelita Toppo made a shrewd interception and surged forward, only to see the ball go out of play.

Despite Argentina’s organised defensive structure, India ended the first half with nearly twice as many circle entries. In the second quarter, Argentina’s Victoria Miranda made a powerful injection into the final third from midfield, but a crucial touch from

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke took care of the threat. India won their first penalty corner of the night in the 25th minute. While Deepika’s first two attempts were closed down, she smartly laid off the third to Navneet, who unleashed a powerful tomahawk but it was expertly blocked by goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino.

Argentina converted their first penalty corner of the night when Agustina Gorzelany struck cleanly to give her side a 1–0 lead in the 27th minute.

The third quarter began with India under sustained pressure in their own half. Argentina’s wide play stretched the Indian defence, but India managed to win their fourth penalty corner in the 35th minute. Manisha’s thunderous strike was blocked by Valentina

Raposo, and Navneet Kaur followed up with another powerful shot just seconds later but was once again denied by Cosentino.

Argentina continued to make the most of their set-pieces, with Gorzelany converting yet another penalty corner in the 37th minute to double their lead. Victoria Granatto nearly made it 3–0 from close range, but Indian goalkeeper Savita produced a courageous save to keep India in contention.

Deepika nearly pulled one back with an electric shot from just outside the circle, but Cosentino reacted sharply to parry the ball away.

India were finally rewarded for their persistence in the final quarter. In the 50th minute, Navneet Kaur made a skillful run after receiving the ball on the edge of the circle. She beat a defender and smashed it into the back of the net to bring India back into the contest at 1–2.

India pushed forward in search of an equaliser in the closing minutes and earned a penalty corner with less than five minutes on the clock. Deepika was on target yet again, scoring from the set-piece to level the score and complete India’s fightback.

Following the 2-2 deadlock at full time, both teams competed in a shootout for the bonus point. India couldn’t find the back of the net while Brisa Bruggesser and Sophia Cairo scored against Savita.