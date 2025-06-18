FIH Women's Hockey Pro League: Resurgent India hold Argentina - HIGHLIGHTS

On Tuesday night, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team endured a 1-4 loss to Argentina in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Women) match at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre.

But such is the FIH Pro League, that India was presented with a chance to turn the tables on the very next day. And so, on Wednesday night, they were at it again, and against the same opposition in search of their first victory on this European leg.

India put up a gutsy effort and produced a sterling comeback to erase a two-goal deficit to claim their first points on the European leg of the FIH Pro League.