Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Women's Hockey Pro League: Resurgent India hold Argentina - HIGHLIGHTS

Despite being unable to score in the shoot-out, India earn its first point on the European leg.

FIH Pro League, Indian womens hockey team
X

After going down to Argentina on Tuesday night, India put up a stellar show on Wednesday night. (Photo credit: FIH)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 Jun 2025 4:37 PM GMT

On Tuesday night, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team endured a 1-4 loss to Argentina in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Women) match at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre.

But such is the FIH Pro League, that India was presented with a chance to turn the tables on the very next day. And so, on Wednesday night, they were at it again, and against the same opposition in search of their first victory on this European leg.

India put up a gutsy effort and produced a sterling comeback to erase a two-goal deficit to claim their first points on the European leg of the FIH Pro League.

Catch the highlights as it happened...

Live Updates

2025-06-18 13:50:48
>Load More
HockeyHockey IndiaIndian womens hockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick