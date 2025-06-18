Hockey
FIH Women's Hockey Pro League: Resurgent India hold Argentina - HIGHLIGHTS
Despite being unable to score in the shoot-out, India earn its first point on the European leg.
On Tuesday night, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team endured a 1-4 loss to Argentina in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Women) match at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre.
But such is the FIH Pro League, that India was presented with a chance to turn the tables on the very next day. And so, on Wednesday night, they were at it again, and against the same opposition in search of their first victory on this European leg.
India put up a gutsy effort and produced a sterling comeback to erase a two-goal deficit to claim their first points on the European leg of the FIH Pro League.
Catch the highlights as it happened...
Live Updates
- 18 Jun 2025 4:33 PM GMT
Full-time | IND 2 - 2 ARG
India did really well to erase a two-goal deficit in what a monumental come-from-behind effort.
That said, with one conversion from 5 PCs for them, when compared to two conversions from 4 for Argentina, India had to pay the price for missed opportunities.
And in the shoot out, India came a cropper.
With Argentina's keeper solid in defense, India were unable to score and handed bonus points on the back of a two-goal shoot out debacle.
All said and done, India will head back into the hut with plenty of confidence after this performance tonight, which helped them garner their first points on this European leg.
And that's all that we have for you from the FIH Pro League tonight.
Until next time, its good night from all of us here at thebridge.in.
- 18 Jun 2025 4:21 PM GMT
Full-time | IND 2 - 2 ARG
Shoot out | ARG 2 - 0 IND
Baljeet misses. She shoots high over the cross bar and India fail to score a single goal in this shoot out.
Argentina win the shoot out and take the bonus point!!
- 18 Jun 2025 4:20 PM GMT
Full-time | IND 2 - 2 ARG
Shoot out | ARG 2 - 0 IND
Argentina score to go ahead.
- 18 Jun 2025 4:19 PM GMT
Full-time | IND 2 - 2 ARG
Shoot out | ARG 1 - 0 IND
Lalremsiami, with the back to the keeper, falls over. The umpire has awarded a stroke.
Argentina review.
The stroke verdict is overruled.
India do not score.
- 18 Jun 2025 4:17 PM GMT
Full-time | IND 2 - 2 ARG
Shoot out | ARG 1 - 0 IND Argentina score!!
Rutuja misses for India.
- 18 Jun 2025 4:17 PM GMT
Full-time | IND 2 - 2 ARG
Shoot out | ARG 1 - 0 IND
Argentina score!!
- 18 Jun 2025 4:16 PM GMT
Full-time | IND 2 - 2 ARG
Shoot out | ARG 0 - 0 IND
India miss their as well.
- 18 Jun 2025 4:16 PM GMT
Full-time | IND 2 - 2 ARG
Shoot out | ARG 0 - 0 IND
Argentina miss their 1st shoot out.
- 18 Jun 2025 4:15 PM GMT
Full-time | IND 2 - 2 ARG
Deepika, Rutuja, Siami and Navneet to take the strokes for India with Savitha in the goal.
- 18 Jun 2025 4:14 PM GMT
Full-time | IND 2 - 2 ARG
India huddle up and there's a round of applause in the camp.
India has gained its first points of this European leg.
Can India carry the momentum into the shoot out?