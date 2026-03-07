FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers: India in high spirits for Sjoerd Marjine's first test – Preview

The Indian women’s hockey team finds itself at a critical juncture. Ever since they missed out on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics two years ago, things have been far from ideal.

First, head coach Janneke Schopman stepped down with a string of allegations against Hockey India administration. Harendra Singh, who was brought in to replace Schopmann, blooded in a few youngsters, but failed to have the desired impact.

Under Singh’s watch, India were relegated from the FIH Pro League to the FIH Nations League and finished second best at the Asia Cup. The latter meant that the team missed out on a direct qualification for the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup.

Singh’s tenure, meanwhile, came to an abrupt end with players within the setup unhappy with his working style. He stepped down from the position, but reports suggested he was pushed out.

Sjoerd Marijne's first assignment

Amidst the chaos, Hockey India fell back to a familiar face to pull the women in blue out of the slump. In came Sjoerd Marijne as the head coach – the same man who guided the Rani Rampal-led Indian team to a historic fourth place finish at the Tokyo Olympics five years ago. Schopman was his deputy then.

It’s been nearly two months since the 51-year-old Dutchman took charge and his first major challenge — the 2026 FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers — is all set to commence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

With just under two months to work his magic on the team, he has a tough task at hand. Veteran Indian forward Lalremsiami, who played the Tokyo Olympics under Marijne, feels his coaching philosophy hasn’t changed.

“He demands the highest of levels from his players. He sets the standards high and expects us to follow it," said Lalremsiami to The Bridge ahead of the qualifiers.

Marijne’s tactical funda is simple but aggressive: “I know you can score one or two goals every match, but you need to score more.”

He wants the players to play high-intensity, one-touch hockey, with a team first approach. This aggressive mindset is being drilled down the minds of youngsters in the setup.

“Sjoerd wants us to play 1-2, 1-2, and doesn’t allow a player to carry the ball for long,” noted Sakshi Rana, who made her senior international debut last year.