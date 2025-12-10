FIH Women's Junior World Cup: India beat Uruguay in shootout; to play for 9th spot

The Indian women’s Hockey Team defeated Uruguay 3-1 in shootout after an intense 1-1 draw in their 9th to 12 qualification match in the 2025 FIH Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional, Santiago, on Tuesday.

Manisha (19') was the goalscorer for India while Justina Arregui (60') scored the equaliser for Uruguay.

The first quarter saw India dictate the possession and control the game, creating multiple chances on goal early on. However, it was Uruguay who won the first penalty corner in the 5th minute but they hesitated to take a shot on goal and squandered the chance.

In the 18th minute, India won a penalty corner as well and played out an interesting variation, passing the ball to Sakshi Rana on the near post but her shot was blocked by the opposing goalkeeper.

Moments later, India broke the deadlock courtesy of a powerful shot from distance by Manisha (19') as she snuck the ball into the net to claim the lead for India.

In the first half itself, India had eleven circle penetrations as they dominated the game whereas Uruguay were playing an extremely defensive brand of hockey.

The trend followed in the third quarter as India kept a high line, forcing Uruguay to play from their own half, however, despite all the possession and circle entries, India couldn't find another goal.

They won two successive penalty corners midway through the third quarter as well but couldn't increase their advantage.

The game opened up in the final quarter with plenty of end-to-end action as Uruguay were playing a lot more freely.

They even won their second penalty corner of the day in the 49th minute but India's goalkeeper made an incredible save to maintain the lead.

With two minutes left on the clock, Uruguay switched they goalkeeper for an outfield player to push ahead in numbers and it definitely paid off.

With just 2 seconds left on the clock, Uruguay won a penalty stroke with their last play. Justina Arregui (60') stepped up to the spot and converted the stroke to push the game into shootout.

India emerged victorious in the shootout 3-1 as Purnima Yadav, Ishika and Kanika Siwach scored from their takes and goalkeeper Nidhi denied Uruguay thrice to ensure her team progresses ahead in the tournament.

India will next play Spain on 11th December in the 9th/10th Place match.