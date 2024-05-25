Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: India women 0-2 Belgium- Scores, Updates, Blog
The Indian Women's hockey team will take on Belgium in the FIH Pro League today at 5:30 pm. Get all the live updates.
The Indian women's hockey team will take on Belgium in the FIH Pro League today at 5:30 p.m. in Antwerp Belgium. India will be looking to bounce back from two defeats in a row.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 25 May 2024 12:49 PM GMT
End of first half!
It's halftime in this thrilling FIH Pro League match between Belgium and India! Belgium holds a 2-0 lead, but the game is far from over.
- 25 May 2024 12:46 PM GMT
28' What a miss!
A missed opportunity for Belgium! After a promising build-up, they squander a golden chance with an errant shot, much to the relief of the Indian defense.
- 25 May 2024 12:42 PM GMT
24' Great chance for India!
A brilliant chance for India, with captain Salima unleashing a powerful shot! But the Belgian goalkeeper pulls off an incredible save to deny her, keeping Belgium's lead intact.
- 25 May 2024 12:36 PM GMT
20' GOAL
Belgium is on fire with their penalty corners! Doubling their lead with a well-executed rebound goal after the initial shot was denied. Their precision and determination are truly impressive. India now faces an uphill battle as they strive to claw their way back into the game.
- 25 May 2024 12:26 PM GMT
14' Penalty corner for Belgium!
Belgium capitalizes on their first penalty corner with a fantastic goal! They converts it brilliantly, putting Belgium in the lead.
- 25 May 2024 12:20 PM GMT
9' Open chance missed!
Oh, what a missed opportunity for India! A delayed pass costs them a golden chance to take the lead. The Belgian defense breathes a sigh of relief as they escape unscathed.
- 25 May 2024 12:17 PM GMT
5' Good chance for Belgium!
A great chance for Belgium early on, but India’s defense holds strong!
- 25 May 2024 12:10 PM GMT
Start of quarter 1!
The first quarter begins!
Stay with us for live updates as the action unfolds in this exciting opening phase of the match between Belgium and India Women's hockey teams.