Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Pro League LIVE: India women 0-2 Belgium- Scores, Updates, Blog

The Indian Women's hockey team will take on Belgium in the FIH Pro League today at 5:30 pm. Get all the live updates.

FIH Pro League LIVE: India women 0-2 Belgium- Scores, Updates, Blog
X

Sources: The Indian Express

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 25 May 2024 12:49 PM GMT

The Indian women's hockey team will take on Belgium in the FIH Pro League today at 5:30 p.m. in Antwerp Belgium. India will be looking to bounce back from two defeats in a row.

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2024-05-25 11:48:00
>Load More
HockeyFIH Hockey Pro LeagueIndian womens hockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X