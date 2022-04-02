FIH Pro League LIVE: Match 9 - India vs England — Blog, Updates, Score, Result

The Indian men's hockey team would look to annexe the top position in the standings when it takes on England in a double-leg FIH Pro League tie, starting on today at 1930 IST at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists India have so far played eight matches this season and are placed second in the standings, behind Germany (17 points), with 16 points. The Indian team defeated South Africa 10-2, 10-2 before winning a game and losing one against France (5-0, 2-5) and Spain (5-4, 3-5). Recently against Argentina, the Indians lost 2-2 (1-3 in shootout) before registering a thrilling 4-3 win in the second match.

