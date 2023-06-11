Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: India leads 2-0 Argentina after Q1- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
India faces Argentina in their final group-stage match in the FIH Pro League 2022-23.
India, sitting at the top of the points table, faces Argentina in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 as they look to end their group stage with a win.
- 11 Jun 2023 3:58 PM GMT
India doubles their lead!
Great ball from Vivek just outside the box as Sukhjeet Singh guides the ball into the goal!
IND 2-0 ARG
- 11 Jun 2023 3:49 PM GMT
Argentina looking out of sorts
A poor touch here, a missed pass there. The men in white are in for a similar defeat at the hands of India if they don't get their rhythm at the earliest.
- 11 Jun 2023 3:43 PM GMT
India scores!
The move started from the right flank as a blue shirt smacked the ball across the face of the goal, going through the legs of an Argentinian, as Akashdeep Singh had to tap it in an open goal!
IND 1-0 ARG
- 11 Jun 2023 3:41 PM GMT
Match begins
India's blue and Argentina's white begin the proceedings against the field's green.
- 11 Jun 2023 3:05 PM GMT
In other news!
After the men's junior team clinched the Asian title, it was the Indian women's junior team's chance to clinch their maiden Asian title!
- 11 Jun 2023 2:43 PM GMT
Welcome to the LIVE blog!
India faces Argentina in the final league stage game in the FIH Pro League 2022-23.