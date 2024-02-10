Hockey
FIH Pro League: India defeats Spain 4-1 in opener - HIGHLIGHTS
Indian men's hockey team kicked off 2024 with a big win over Spain in the opening fixture of the FIH Pro League.
FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team will start their FIH Pro League season against Spain in from of the home crowd of Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
With Olympics in the sight, the Indian team would like to start with a win.
Stay tuned for the updates.
Live Updates
- 10 Feb 2024 3:51 PM GMT
FULL TIME: India 4-1 Spain
A clinical start for the Indian men's hockey team as they bulldoze Spain 4-1 in the FIH Pro League opener. India was good in defence and intuitive on attack making it a good show for the home fans.
- 10 Feb 2024 3:36 PM GMT
56' Umpiring has been not upto the mark tonight.
A soft foul is given in the Indian circle but Manpreet Singh takes a body blow to save the penalty corner. India minutes away from the victory.
- 10 Feb 2024 3:31 PM GMT
53' India at the top of the game.
Spain came against a top team tonight and they had no answers apart from one penalty stroke which look unclear.
- 10 Feb 2024 3:27 PM GMT
48' Lalit Upadhyay scores the fourth goal.
India has consolidated their lead as Lalit Upadhyay pounces on a loose ball in the Spanish circle to make it 4-1. That was a powerful finish by the experienced campaigner.
- 10 Feb 2024 3:20 PM GMT
Third quarter ends: India 3-1 Spain
Spain pulled one goal back but India was in the control of the game for most of the times.
- 10 Feb 2024 3:15 PM GMT
42' Not much action in the quarter.
Indian team has been creating chances but they need to take the chances and convert them.
India 3-1 Spain
- 10 Feb 2024 3:05 PM GMT
34' Spain score their first goal.
Captain Marc Miralles makes no mistake and Spain has pulled back one goal to make it 1-3. Pathak had no chance with Marc going into the top left corner.
- 10 Feb 2024 2:55 PM GMT
HALF TIME: India 3-0 Spain
Dominant half from the Indian team as they lead 3-0 courtesy of two goals from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and defender Jugraj Singh. India has been tight in defence and fluid in attack, they will need to maintain the intensity in last two quarters.
- 10 Feb 2024 2:50 PM GMT
29' India survives as they save another penalty corner.
PR Sreejesh saves India again as Spain fails to score from the penalty corner earned by the back stick of Sanjay.
India 3-0 Spain