FIH Pro League 2024-25 LIVE: India fall to The Dutch - HIGHLIGHTS
A tactical battle ensued in India's opening fixture of the European leg.
FIH Men's Pro League: The Indian men's hockey team kickstarted their European tour of the 2024-25 FIH Pro League against The Netherlands at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen on Saturday.
The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team have so far played eight matches in the 2024-25 FIH Pro League, winning five of those. With the winner of the six-month long competition set to book their spot at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, there is a lot at stake.
India, under the aegis of Craig Fulton, are currently placed third in the nine-team points table with 15 points. They are a solitary point adrift of England and Belgium, who are placed above them.
Against the Dutch, however, on Saturday, India was undone 1-2, and a brace from Van Dam meant that India had nothing to show from their game tonight.
Speaking to the broadcasters after the game, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh said that improvements were needed in defense.
"We did a great job. 1st quarter was very good. We have to be perfect every time. We have to improve a little bit on the defense structure and on the ball. Sometimes, I think we're forcing too much. We need to control the pace and we need to be good in defense every time."
The action as it happened...
Live Updates
- 7 Jun 2025 3:44 PM GMT
Full-time: NED 2 - 1 IND
The game was a cagey affair in the first quarter with several turnovers and lots of midfield action.
Thereafter, the game opened up a bit and India opened the deadlock in the way they know best - a Harmanpreet PC.
The Dutch, relentless in their effort, found an equalizer with a moment of brilliance from Van Dam.
Thereafter, they found their footing and grew in confidence.
And in the final quarter, Van Dam scored again with a superlative reverse hit.
India will regroup and return to take on the Dutch again on the 9th of June.
That's all from our coverage of this fixture.
- 7 Jun 2025 3:38 PM GMT
Full-time: NED 2 - 1 IND
The home crowd counts down the clock and a big cheers rings out as the hooter blows.
The Dutch win!
They collect 3-points.
A brace of goals from Van Dam and much like the Hollywood actor with the same name, he has delivered a body blow to India.
Its full-time and India have been beaten.
- 7 Jun 2025 3:34 PM GMT
Q4: NED 2 - 1 IND
The Dutch counter attack again in a sweeping move and a through ball is send into the Indian circle...Van Dam fails to connect in the circle.
India can breath again...
40s left.
- 7 Jun 2025 3:33 PM GMT
Q4: NED 2 - 1 IND
The goal is a body blow for India.
They have now pulled their keeper out.
India with its goal open now and seconds on the clock...
1' left.
- 7 Jun 2025 3:32 PM GMT
Q4: NED 2 - 1 IND
The Dutch score!!
Van Dam scores with a stunning reverse hit.
A defensive interception from India is picked up by the Dutch at the edge of the box, Van Dam receives it just inside the circle and with his back to the goal, fires it to the left bin and the Indian keeper has no chance.
2' left.
- 7 Jun 2025 3:30 PM GMT
Q4: NED 1 - 1 IND
We're at the death now, a zone where India has conceded in the past.
The Dutch are all over the ball at the moment.
The few Indian fans in the crowd are egging the blues on.
"C'mon India" screams a young fan.
Can India hold on?
2' left.
- 7 Jun 2025 3:28 PM GMT
Q4: NED 1 - 1 IND
A circle penetration for India through a string of good passes but the Dutch keeper rushes out to foil the move.
A quick transition and counter from the hosts, all the way through to the Indian circle and they earn a PC.
India review and the PC has been changed to a free hit. Good call from India.
4' left.
- 7 Jun 2025 3:26 PM GMT
Q4: NED 1 - 1 IND
Its been a game of few chances.
India's defense has been solid, they foil another move from the Dutch, which came from the left flank this time.
India taking their time now, but they just haven't been able to breach the Dutch wall so far.
6' left.
- 7 Jun 2025 3:24 PM GMT
Q4: NED 1 - 1 IND
Most of the Dutch offensive moves now coming from the right flank.
India sitting deep in defense now and relying on counter attacks to make a dent.
7' left.
- 7 Jun 2025 3:22 PM GMT
Q4: NED 1 - 1 IND
India moving the balls across both flanks to get some sort of momentum going.
But they're struggling at the moment to make circle penetrations.
The Dutch are able to intercept and build offensive moves thereafter.
9' left.