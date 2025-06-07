FIH Pro League 2024-25 LIVE: India fall to The Dutch - HIGHLIGHTS

FIH Men's Pro League: The Indian men's hockey team kickstarted their European tour of the 2024-25 FIH Pro League against The Netherlands at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen on Saturday.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team have so far played eight matches in the 2024-25 FIH Pro League, winning five of those. With the winner of the six-month long competition set to book their spot at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, there is a lot at stake.

India, under the aegis of Craig Fulton, are currently placed third in the nine-team points table with 15 points. They are a solitary point adrift of England and Belgium, who are placed above them.

Against the Dutch, however, on Saturday, India was undone 1-2, and a brace from Van Dam meant that India had nothing to show from their game tonight.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the game, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh said that improvements were needed in defense.

"We did a great job. 1st quarter was very good. We have to be perfect every time. We have to improve a little bit on the defense structure and on the ball. Sometimes, I think we're forcing too much. We need to control the pace and we need to be good in defense every time."

The action as it happened...