Hockey
FIH Pro League: India takes a 2-2 (4-2) win over Netherlands - HIGHLIGHTS
India takes a win in Penalty shoot out against Netherlands in the second match of the FIH Pro League Season in Bhubaneswar.
The Indian men's hockey team continue their winning momentum and takes back to back victory in the FIH Pro League season.
They take a 2-2(4-2) win in a shootout against the Netherlands in front of the home crowd of Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
The Indian team will be high on confidence after the two victories going into next matches against Australia and Ireland.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 11 Feb 2024 3:53 PM GMT
India won the match!
India wins the shootout 4-2 after Shamsher converts his penalty shoot out and clinches two points from the match.
- 11 Feb 2024 3:50 PM GMT
Shoot off: India 3-1 Netherlands after third end
Lalit doubles the lead of Indian team
- 11 Feb 2024 3:49 PM GMT
Shoot off: India 2-1 Netherlands after first end
Netherlands converts their first shoot off goal but Sukhjeet also converts to maintain the lead of Indian team
- 11 Feb 2024 3:48 PM GMT
A brilliant save from P.R Sreejesh and an easy Nutmeg conversion for Harman
Shoot off: India 1-0 Netherlands after first end
- 11 Feb 2024 3:42 PM GMT
Full time India 2-2 Netherlands, match into shootoff
Harmanpreet scores the equaliser in the dying minutes to push the match into the penalty shoot out.
- 11 Feb 2024 3:36 PM GMT
57' India using 11th field man and subbing out their goalkeeper PR Sreejesh
Q4: India 1-2 Netherlands
- 11 Feb 2024 3:28 PM GMT
51' A solo run from Abhishek but goes wide on a one-one battle with defender
Q4: India 1-2 Netherlands