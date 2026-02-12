Hockey
FIH Pro League: India thrashed by Argentina – Highlights
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Argentina at the 2025-26 FIH Men's Pro League.
FIH Pro League 2025-26 Highlights: The Indian men's hockey team were blanked 0-8 in front of their home crowd by a raging Argentina at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
It marked a second consecutive loss of the campaign for Harmanpreet Singh and co. They have been pushed into a corner and have a lot of areas to improve before they return to action on
- 12 Feb 2026 9:33 PM IST
Thank you for joining in!
That's all we have from what has been a shambolic evening for Indian hockey. They began well but fell apart dramatically, starting from the fag end of first quarter.
They conceded seven goals in 16 minutes in what was probably the most clueless, one has seen an Indian team in over a decade. Missed penalty strokes, shoddy defending, unattended back passes, communication breakdowns – it had all the recipes of a disaster.
The hosts were much better in the second half, but couldn't score. The match eventually ended with Tomas Domene score his fourth in the final minute.
A lot to ponder for Craig Fulton and boys before they return on Saturday to take on Belgium.
- 12 Feb 2026 9:23 PM IST
FULL TIME STATS!
Well this sums up the whole story, doesn't it?
- 12 Feb 2026 9:21 PM IST
FULL TIME!
There goes the final hooter and India will leave without scoring a goal.
Harmanpreet and co have been handed an absolute thrashing at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. This is quite possibly the worst performance by the Indian team in years.
The hosts did start well but it all started to go downhill once their skipper missed penalty stroke late in the first quarter. Argentina made them pay just seconds later and India never recovered.
IND 0-8 ARG
- 12 Feb 2026 9:19 PM IST
60' - Goal No 8, ARGENTINA!
Tomas Domene receives the ball on the right. He picks it up on the reverse, rushes into the circle and fires a shot in. Indian defence caught napping, unfortunately not for the first time tonight.
IND 0-8 ARG
- 12 Feb 2026 9:12 PM IST
55' - India miss penalty corner!
A penalty corner for India and Jugraj Singh is on target with a powerful drag flick.
It is, however, intercepted cleanly by Argentina's postman before rest of the defence converge to clear it away.
IND 0-7 ARG
- 12 Feb 2026 9:08 PM IST
51' - Argentina switch out Tomas Santiago
Argentina with a change of goalkeepers late into this match. Tomas Santiago makes way for Nehuen Hernando.
IND 0-7 ARG
- 12 Feb 2026 9:03 PM IST
47' - PAWAN SAVES!
A penalty corner for Argentina and Pawan does well to get both his hands to the right and palms the ball away.
IND 0-7 ARG
- 12 Feb 2026 9:02 PM IST
46' - Good stuff from Santiago!
A good aerial ball into the circle from India and Abhishek does well to receive it on the left. He is surrounded but still manages to pass the ball, but Santigao has it in control.
IND 0-7 ARG
- 12 Feb 2026 9:00 PM IST
END OF THIRD QUARTER!
End of a goalless third quarter. The first 15-minute phase where no goals have been scored.
Argentina had their chances this time around as well, but they weren't as clinical as earlier.
India did have a couple of circle penetrations themselves, but again neither was enough to trouble the scorers.
IND 0-7 ARG