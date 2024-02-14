Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: India 0-1 Netherlands- Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the women's hockey clash between India and the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League.
FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE: The Indian women's team takes on the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League fixture in the Rourkela leg.
Coming on the back of a defeat against China, India will face a superior opponent and try to win one more game after the USA win.
Live Updates
- 14 Feb 2024 3:05 PM GMT
36' India replies with their attack but the chance goes wide.
Youngster Mumtaz Khan had a shot at the goal but it just flew wide after a brilliant move from the right side of the Dutch circle.
India 0-1 Netherlands
- 14 Feb 2024 3:02 PM GMT
34' Netherlands has been on attack and they earn a penalty corner.
The Dutch have started the second half on the accelerator as they bombard the Indian circle with their attacks and earn a penalty corner.
India 0-1 Netherlands.
- 14 Feb 2024 2:48 PM GMT
HALF TIME: India 0-1 Netherlands
Scratchy half for India as they tried their best to defend but conceded in the last five minutes of the half. India needs to comeback in order to avoid other loss.
- 14 Feb 2024 2:43 PM GMT
27' Netherlands scores the first goal.
The Dutch scored finally as the Indian defence had been under enormous pressure for the past five minutes. Savita Punia's clearance is picked by Albes and she shows smart thinking to push it into the goal.
India 0-1 Netherlands
- 14 Feb 2024 2:29 PM GMT
End of Q1:- India 0-0 Netherlands
No clear-cut chance for any team in the first quarter except the three penalty corners for the Dutch team but a good defending from Indian defence to stop the fiery attack from Netherlands.
- 14 Feb 2024 2:27 PM GMT
14' A good save on a penalty corner from Savita, but a re-take after a backline error
Q1:- India 0-0 Netherlands
- 14 Feb 2024 2:26 PM GMT
14' A quick counter by the Dutch team but stopped by the Indian defence
Q1:- India 0-0 Netherlands
- 14 Feb 2024 2:24 PM GMT
11' Sonika tries to enter into the circle but good defending from the Dutch
Q1:- India 0-0 Netherlands