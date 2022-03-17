FIH Pro League: Indian women's team to host Netherlands on April 8 and 9

The Indian women's team will take on Olympic champions The Netherlands in a double-header of the FIH Pro League on April 8 and 9 in Bhubaneswar, Hockey India said on Thursday.

India and the defending champions Netherlands were originally scheduled to play on February 19 and 20 but the matches had to be postponed following the visiting team's concern over rise in COVID-19 cases in their country, especially the highly contagious omicron variant of the infection.

"As hosts, we are happy to welcome the Dutch National Women's Team to participate in the FIH Pro League matches here in India in April. No doubt, there is a lot of excitement among the Indian team players as they will be playing the World No.1 squad at home for the first time," Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said in a release.

FIH Hockey Pro League defending champions Netherlands will travel to play India in the #FIHProLeague on 8th and 9th April 2022.



India have played six matches so far in the FIH Pro League. They beat China 7-1 and 2-1 in Muscat, followed by a 2-1 win and a 3-4 loss against Spain in February. They recently beat Germany 1-1 (3-0 SO) after the visitors gained an extra point having won the shootout 1-1 (2-1 SO) in the first match. India had previously played the Netherlands at the Olympic Games in their group stage match where they lost 1-5.



Netherlands went on to win the Olympic Gold medal. The Netherlands, World no.1, have so far played four matches in tournament. They beat Belgium 2-0 and 3-1 in October and November last year followed by back-to-back 1-0 and 2-2 (3-2 SO) wins against Spain in February this year.

In February, the matches were postponed following the Netherland's concern over "negative intercontinental travel advice received from KNHB (Royal Dutch Hockey Association) Medical Committee and the NOC medical staff."