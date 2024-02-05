FIH Pro League: Indian women's team goes down against Netherlands

The Indian women's hockey team lost 1-3 against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Netherlands’ Yibbi Jansen (3’, 34’) and Fay van der Elst (21’) etched their name on the scoresheet. Meanwhile, Navneet Kaur (9‘) scored the only goal for India.



The Netherlands started from the word go and tested Indian skipper Savita Punia with successive shots at the goal. The Dutch took the early lead when Yibbi Jansen powered a shot down the middle of the goal through a penalty corner.

India hit back immediately with a counterattack of its own and Navneet Kaur scored the equalizer following a brilliant Sunelita Toppo run.

India went on to create a goalscoring chance of their own as Sunelita found herself in acres of space, and picked out Vandana Katariya who was one-on-one with the Netherlands’ goalkeeper Josine Koning. Still, she rushed out to diffuse the situation.

India continued to look for a chink in Netherlands’ armour but Laura Nunnink initiated a counterattack and sprayed a quick pass to Fay van der Elst who dove to deflect the ball past Savita and restore Netherlands’ lead.

In the third quarter, the Netherlands piled pressure on India and earned a penalty corner. Yibbi Janesen scored from another drag flick to make it 3-1.

The fourth quarter witnessed the game become stretched with both teams creating back-to-back chances. India went on to earn a penalty corner two minutes into the quarter but the Netherlands’ defence held sway.

As the exchange of chances continued, Yibbi Jansen looked to extend Netherlands’ lead with a reverse shot from the top of the shooting circle but it bounced off the post again.

Netherlands pegged India back as the quarter progressed but a quick counter saw India earn a penalty corner. However, Udita’s slap sailed just wide of the post. The last period of play saw the Netherlands keep hold of the ball to kill off the game and the contest ended 3-1 in their favour.

