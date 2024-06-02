Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: Indian men's team trail 0-2 vs Great Britain - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Indian men's hockey team's FIH Pro League match against Great Britain in London on Sunday.
The Indian men's hockey team will take on Great Britain in the second match of the final leg of the FIH Pro League in London on Sunday.
India defeated Germany 3-0 on Saturday. They will look for another great show against the hosts today.
India are currently third on the points table with 24 points from 14 matches.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 2 Jun 2024 11:51 AM GMT
End of 1st quarter
Great Britain have dominated the first quarter and gained a 2-0 lead against India.
- 2 Jun 2024 11:51 AM GMT
15' Penalty corner for India
India successfully challenges the umpire's decision and earns a penalty corner as a Great Britain player touches the ball with his feet.
But great defending by Great Britain. The ball hits the first chaser.
India get another PC. Great Britain block it again.
India 0-2 Great Britain
- 2 Jun 2024 11:48 AM GMT
13' India under pressure
Great Britain have rattled India with surprise attacks so far, and India are yet to build any serious effort to breach their opponents' defence.
- 2 Jun 2024 11:44 AM GMT
10' Goal! Great Britain go 2-0 up
Great Britain make an attack from the left flank, and Bandurak again finds himself at the right spot to tap the pass from the circle. He hits the board with a sharp strike to score his second goal in the match.
India 0-2 Great Britain
- 2 Jun 2024 11:39 AM GMT
8' Penalty corner for India
Abhishek goes for a reverse sweep from outside the circle. His shot is blocked. But India earn a PC.
Harmanpreet's drag flick goes wide, a missed chance for India.
- 2 Jun 2024 11:38 AM GMT
6' Great Britain attack
Great Britain launch an attack from the right flank, but their effort is blocked before the circle.
- 2 Jun 2024 11:36 AM GMT
5' Penalty corner for Great Britain
India seek to challenge it, but the umpire gives the PC to Great Britain.
India defy England, making an early block. India 0-1 Great Britain.
- 2 Jun 2024 11:32 AM GMT
2' Goal! England take the lead
Nicholas Bandurak scores the goal for England in front of a packed stadium. Terrific start for England. This is Bandurak's 14th goal.
- 2 Jun 2024 11:30 AM GMT
1' Kick-off
India will look to maintain their winning momentum today after a terrific win against world champions Germany.
- 2 Jun 2024 11:22 AM GMT
Players step onto the pitch
India in blue and England in all-white step into the pitch for the national anthems.