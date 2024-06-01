Olympics Begin In
Hockey

FIH pro league LIVE: India women trail 1-2 to Germany- Updates, scores, blog

The Indian women's hockey team will face Germany in the FIH Hockey pro league today at 9:45 PM. Get all the LIVE updates here.

An Indian player jostles for control of the ball against an Argentine player during their FIH Pro League match in Antwerp on May 26, 2024. (Photo credit: Hockey India) 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 Jun 2024 5:02 PM GMT

The Indian women's hockey team will face Germany in the FIH Hockey pro league match today at 9:45 PM at London, UK.

The women's team is currently sitting on seventh position on the points table with 8 points from 2 wins.

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2024-06-01 15:45:29
HockeyIndian HockeyIndian womens hockeyFIH Hockey Pro League
