Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
FIH pro league LIVE: India women trail 1-2 to Germany- Updates, scores, blog
The Indian women's hockey team will face Germany in the FIH Hockey pro league today at 9:45 PM. Get all the LIVE updates here.
The Indian women's hockey team will face Germany in the FIH Hockey pro league match today at 9:45 PM at London, UK.
The women's team is currently sitting on seventh position on the points table with 8 points from 2 wins.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
2024-06-01 15:45:29
- 1 Jun 2024 5:02 PM GMT
27' Few good defensive play from India to deny Germany extending their lead
Q2: India women 1-2 Germany
- 1 Jun 2024 4:59 PM GMT
24' Germany quickly regain back their lead after a diversion goal on the dragflick
Q2: India women 1-2 Germany
- 1 Jun 2024 4:57 PM GMT
24' Deepika scores the first goal of the match for India after a conversion on drag flick
Q2: India women 1-1 Germany
- 1 Jun 2024 4:54 PM GMT
21' Another massive opportunity for the Indian team but Deepika's shot goes out wide
Q2: India women 0-1 Germany
- 1 Jun 2024 4:50 PM GMT
18' India has a positive start of the second quarter with Vandana tries a shot on goal
Q2: India women 0-1 Germany
- 1 Jun 2024 4:48 PM GMT
End of first quarter: India women 0-1 Germany
Germany dominate the first quarter of the match and gets their much deserving goal as the unmarked Stapenhorst scores an easy goal in India's back of a net. Savita had some good saves but could not denied this snapshot from the German.
- 1 Jun 2024 4:43 PM GMT
12' Germany gets their first goal as Stapenhorst scores a snapshot in India's net
Q1: India women 0-1 Germany
- 1 Jun 2024 4:40 PM GMT
10' A good save from Savita to deny a good looking chance of the German team
Q1: India women 0-0 Germany
- 1 Jun 2024 4:35 PM GMT
6' Germany's goal denied by the referee because of a shot from back stick
Q1: India women 0-0 Germany
- 1 Jun 2024 4:33 PM GMT
5' Germany wins their first penalty corner of the match after finding in a Indian circle
Q1: India women 0-0 Germany
Next Story