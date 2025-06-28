FIH Pro League: India women lose to China; edge closer to relegation

China registered a determined 3-0 win against Indian women's hockey team on Saturday in Berlin, pushing them on the brink of a relegation from the FIH Pro League.

It was a disappointing outing for India who missed converting from the chances, including a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter when Deepika hit the post.

"We are giving away too many soft penalty corners," was Chief Coach Harendra Singh's half-time analysis.

From only six chances in the circle for China, they scored thrice with goals from Yang Chen (21'), Ying Zhang (26') - both these goals from penalty corners while Anhui Yu (45') scored a field goal.

India remains in the ninth place in the points table. A favorable result in the upcoming game between seventh-placed Germany and eight-placed England would give some hope for India.

India made a good start, winning a PC as early as the fourth minute but failed to convert.

China, meanwhile, who have been on the rise since their incredible Paris Olympics silver medal, took lead in the 21st minute through a PC converted by Yang. She gave Savita no chance of saving it.

Five minutes later, Ying pumped one in, to make it 2-0 by half time, again through a PC. This one was a complete defensive collapse in PC with the ball going in between defender Jyoti Singh's legs.

China's third goal was a finely-struck field goal by Anhui Yu following which India had no hope of bouncing back.