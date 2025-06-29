Hockey
FIH Pro League: India women lose to China; get relegated – Highlights
Highlights from India's clash against China at the 2024-25 FIH Women's Pro League.
2024-25 FIH Pro League Highlights: The Indian women's hockey team ended their 2024-25 FIH Pro League season with a 2-3 loss at the hands of China in Berlin on Sunday.
Sunelita Toppo opened the scoring with a brilliant reverse stick for India in the first quarter, but China hit back with Zhang Ying scoring a brace with penalty corners in the second quarter.
Rutuja helped India draw level in the third quarter. However, China once again found a penalty corner goal in the fourth quarter to dash India's hopes of ending their campaign on a high.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 29 Jun 2025 4:35 PM GMT
That's all we have from the 2024-25 FIH Pro League. While the Indian men's team self imploded from title contenders to finish eighth in the standings after a below par outing in the European leg, the Indian women's team finished ninth end their campaign relegated to the FIH Nations League for the next season.
A lot to ponder for both Craig Fulton and Harendra Singh over the next few days as they build for the future.
- 29 Jun 2025 4:30 PM GMT
INDIA LOSE!
There's the inevitable. Despite a much improved performance in the second half, India go down to China in their final match of the 2024-25 FIH Women's Pro League.
The penalty corner defence once again proved to be the Achilles heel for the Indians and that is something Harendra Singh will have to sort out sooner than later.
IND 2-3 CHN
- 29 Jun 2025 4:19 PM GMT
53' - China retake LEAD!
India concede yet another penalty corner and they once again pay the price. The drag flick is deflected into the net by Xu Wenyu.
China have retaken the lead with just over seven minutes left in this match.
Can India fight back?
IND 2-3 CHN
- 29 Jun 2025 4:17 PM GMT
52' - SAVE, BICHU DEVI!
China with a brilliant move as the penetrate the circle from the right. The Indian defence is opened up completely, but goalkeeper Bichu Devi has it all in control.
She takes a couple of steps down from her post and just kicks the ball away.
IND 2-2 CHN
- 29 Jun 2025 4:15 PM GMT
50' - China miss PCs!
Another review from China for a dangerous ball inside the circle. They are proven right and are awarded a penalty corner.
They try a variation on the first attempt, but the ball eventually kisses an Indian defender's feet. The second drag flick is hit directly but it is off target.
IND 2-2 CHN
- 29 Jun 2025 4:09 PM GMT
48' - Lalremsiami walks off gingerly
Lalremsiami copes a blow and walks off the field gingerly. Hopefully nothing too serious for the striker.
IND 2-2 CHN
- 29 Jun 2025 4:07 PM GMT
47' - China miss PC!
A backstick inside the shooting circle from India and China are awarded a penalty corner after they ask for a review.
The Indian defence and goalkeeper Bichu Devi combine to keep the drag flick out. Good work there.
IND 2-2 CHN
- 29 Jun 2025 4:02 PM GMT
END OF THIRD QUARTER!
An excellent passage of play for India. They constantly piled on the pressure and were duly rewarded, thanks to a good defection on a drag flick from Rutuja.
China were not at their best in the last 15 minutes and India took complete advantage to draw level.
Can India carry forward the momentum in the final quarter and end their campaign on a high?
IND 2-2 CHN
- 29 Jun 2025 3:54 PM GMT
40' - India miss PC!
A good run in from skipper Salima Tete and she earns a PC, thanks to a stick challenge from the Chinese defence.
Deepika with the drag flick and it is blocked by China's first rusher, who is hit on the knee.
IND 2-2 CHN