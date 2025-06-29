FIH Pro League: India women lose to China; get relegated – Highlights

2024-25 FIH Pro League Highlights: The Indian women's hockey team ended their 2024-25 FIH Pro League season with a 2-3 loss at the hands of China in Berlin on Sunday.

Sunelita Toppo opened the scoring with a brilliant reverse stick for India in the first quarter, but China hit back with Zhang Ying scoring a brace with penalty corners in the second quarter.

Rutuja helped India draw level in the third quarter. However, China once again found a penalty corner goal in the fourth quarter to dash India's hopes of ending their campaign on a high.

Highlights: