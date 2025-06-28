FIH Pro League: China blank India women – Highlights

2024-25 FIH Pro League: The Indian women's hockey team went down 0-3 to China in what was their penultimate match of the 2024-25 FIH Pro League at the Ernst Reuter Sportfeld in Berlin on Saturday.

India started off well in the match, creating better chances early in first quarter. However, it was China who scored first via a penalty corner in the second quarter.

Once the opening goal was found, India were taken aback and conceded a second just minutes later. The third quarters saw the women in blue playing their best attacking hockey of the European leg but they failed to find a goal.

Instead, it was China who found a third on a counter attack to all but seal the match with just seconds left on the clock.

