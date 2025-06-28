Hockey
FIH Pro League: China blank India women – Highlights
Highlights from India's clash against China in the 2024-25 FIH Women's Pro League.
2024-25 FIH Pro League: The Indian women's hockey team went down 0-3 to China in what was their penultimate match of the 2024-25 FIH Pro League at the Ernst Reuter Sportfeld in Berlin on Saturday.
India started off well in the match, creating better chances early in first quarter. However, it was China who scored first via a penalty corner in the second quarter.
Once the opening goal was found, India were taken aback and conceded a second just minutes later. The third quarters saw the women in blue playing their best attacking hockey of the European leg but they failed to find a goal.
Instead, it was China who found a third on a counter attack to all but seal the match with just seconds left on the clock.
- 28 Jun 2025 1:55 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
That's all we have from the 2024-25 FIH Women's Pro League clash between India and China. Salima Tete and co were in a must win situation to drag themselves out of the relegation battle but instead they have dug their own grave.
Though there still exists a mathematical possibility of pulling themselves out with a win in the reverse fixture on Sunday, today's display doesn't inspire a lot of confidence.
India started off well and put up a brave fight in the third and fourth quarters but the lack of potency in the striking circle was once again their undoing.
Thank you for joining in to our coverage. See you tomorrow with the India's last and final match of the 2024-25 FIH Women's Pro League!
- 28 Jun 2025 1:46 PM GMT
INDIA LOSE!
There's the inevitable. India go down tamely to China in what was a must win encounter. This pretty much puts the final nail on the women in blue's relegation coffin, although there still might be some mathematical chance to stay in it.
IND 0-3 CHN
- 28 Jun 2025 1:39 PM GMT
55' - INDIA MISS PENALTY STROKE!
Now this is horrendous. India are handed a direct penalty stroke after a rough tackle inside the circle from Chen Tong, who has also been handed a ten-minute yellow card for her antics.
Deepika steps up to take the penalty stroke for India and she hits the pole instead. Terrible.
IND 0-3 CHN
- 28 Jun 2025 1:34 PM GMT
55' - Time running out for India
Just over five minutes left on the clock for India and the writing is now on the wall despite a valiant effort.
IND 0-3 CHN
- 28 Jun 2025 1:29 PM GMT
49' - India on the charge
India are constantly applying the pressure on the Chinese defence but they just are unable to find the required break through. 11 minutes remain to salvage something out of this for the women in blue.
IND 0-3 CHN
- 28 Jun 2025 1:24 PM GMT
END OF THIRD QUARTER!
A late goal in the third quarter and India are now staring at a heavy defeat in Berlin. Can they score three within a span of 15 minutes in the final quarter?
IND 0-3 CHN