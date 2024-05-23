Olympics Begin In
Hockey

FIH Pro league LIVE: India women 0-2 Belgium- Scores, Updates, Blog

Indian women's hockey team will take on Belgium in the FIH Pro League today at 10:15 pm. Get all the LIVE updates here.

FIH Pro league LIVE: India women 0-2 Belgium- Scores, Updates, Blog
X

Sources: The Indian Express

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 23 May 2024 5:53 PM GMT

The Indian Women's hockey team will take on hosts Belgium in the FIH Pro League today at 10:15 PM IST.

Indian team had a poor start to the season as they lost to Argentina yesterday on a 5-0 scoreline. The team under new captain Salima Tete will be looking to bounce back from the set back.

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2024-05-23 16:15:35
HockeyFIH Hockey Pro LeagueIndian womens hockey
