Hockey
FIH Pro league LIVE: India women 0-2 Belgium- Scores, Updates, Blog
Indian women's hockey team will take on Belgium in the FIH Pro League today at 10:15 pm. Get all the LIVE updates here.
The Indian Women's hockey team will take on hosts Belgium in the FIH Pro League today at 10:15 PM IST.
Indian team had a poor start to the season as they lost to Argentina yesterday on a 5-0 scoreline. The team under new captain Salima Tete will be looking to bounce back from the set back.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 23 May 2024 5:52 PM GMT
36' Belgium scores second goal!
Indian defence switches off as the Belgian player Louise Dewaet runs with the ball slots past the Indian goalkeeper to make it 2-0.
- 23 May 2024 5:49 PM GMT
34' Goal!
Goal! Belgium takes the lead with a well-executed play. The home team capitalizes on their opportunity to go ahead in the match.
- 23 May 2024 5:34 PM GMT
End of first half!
End of first half as India and Belgium go into the halftime break goalless.
- 23 May 2024 5:31 PM GMT
26' Belgium comes close!
Belgium comes very very close to scoring. Indian defense holding on.
- 23 May 2024 5:21 PM GMT
20' Navneet Kaur is shown a yellow card!
India down to 10 players for the next 5 minutes.
- 23 May 2024 5:14 PM GMT
End of quarter 1!
The score remains level.
- 23 May 2024 5:12 PM GMT
14' Penalty corner for Belgium!
Penalty corner for Belgium, but the shot lacks power. India's defense handles it with ease, keeping the score level.
- 23 May 2024 5:04 PM GMT
7' Belgium too quick for India!
India is struggling to keep up with the quick feet and fast-paced attacks of Belgium, finding it challenging to regain control of the game.