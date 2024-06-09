Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
FIH Pro league LIVE: Indian men's team take on Great Britain- Update, scores, blog
Indian mens hockey team takes on Great Britain in the FIH hockey Pro League at 7:00 p.m. Get all live updates here
The Indian men's hockey team will take on Great Britain in the FIH hockey Pro League in London leg at 7:00 p.m. today.
2024-06-09 13:31:31
- 9 Jun 2024 3:10 PM GMT
59' India wins another penalty corner.
India 2-3 Great Britain
- 9 Jun 2024 3:08 PM GMT
58' The final minutes are ticking away. It’s now or never for Team India.
India 2-3 Great Britain
- 9 Jun 2024 2:57 PM GMT
48' Great Britain with a stunning play, creating a chance.
India 2-2 Great Britain
- 9 Jun 2024 2:51 PM GMT
End of Quarter 3!
India 2-2 Great Britain
- 9 Jun 2024 2:51 PM GMT
45' Great Britain pushing hard for a late goal in the third quarter.
India 2-2 Great Britain
- 9 Jun 2024 2:37 PM GMT
40' Great Britain pushing forward, looking for a goal.
India 2-2 Great Britain
- 9 Jun 2024 2:34 PM GMT
30' substitution for Team India, fresh energy on the field.
Krishan Pathak Replaces Sreejesh in the goal.
India 1-1 Great Britain
