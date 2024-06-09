Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Pro league LIVE: Indian men's team take on Great Britain- Update, scores, blog

Indian mens hockey team takes on Great Britain in the FIH hockey Pro League at 7:00 p.m. Get all live updates here

FIH Pro league LIVE: Indian mens team take on Great Britain- Update, scores, blog
X

Araijeet Singh Hundal in action during a match in the FIH Pro League. (Photo credit: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 9 Jun 2024 3:10 PM GMT

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Great Britain in the FIH hockey Pro League in London leg at 7:00 p.m. today.

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2024-06-09 13:31:31
>Load More
HockeyFIH Hockey Pro League
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X