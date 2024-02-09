Hockey
FIH Pro League: India defeats USA 3-1 to register first win of tournament- HIGHLIGHTS
Indian women's hockey team registered their first win of the FIH Pro League against the USA.
FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE: After suffering three consecutive defeats, the Indian women's hockey team will turn their fortunes around with the first win against the USA.
India lost to the USA in the first game of the FIH Olympic qualifiers last month and will look to avoid the repetition this time.
Live Updates
- 9 Feb 2024 3:53 PM GMT
That is all from us today!
We will back tomorrow as Indian men's hockey team starts their Pro League campaign against Spain.
- 9 Feb 2024 3:44 PM GMT
Full Time: India 3-1 US
Finally a win for the Indian women's team as they break the losing streak and register their first win of the FIH Pro League agains the USA. A clinical performance from the Indian team as they looked in complete control of the match and will take more confidence in the Rourkela leg.
- 9 Feb 2024 3:34 PM GMT
55' India scores the third goal!
India scores a beautiful goal as Deepika runs all the way with the ball before striking one towards the US goal. Salima is at the right place to deflect the ball in to make it 3-1 in India's favour.
India 3-1 US
- 9 Feb 2024 3:32 PM GMT
53' India has been on the driving seat.
For the past five minutes, India has dominated the possession and kept US pegged in their circle but they are yet to convert any chance at the moment.
India 2-0 USA
- 9 Feb 2024 3:26 PM GMT
49' End to end hockey in the final quarter.
India and US are trying find one extra goal but both teams have failed till now with the Indian team having two golden chances.
India 2-1 USA
- 9 Feb 2024 3:20 PM GMT
Third quarter ends: India 2-1 USA
India holds on the lead in the third quarter as US scored their first goal of the match. India did well in the third quarter but failed to capitalize on their chances.
- 9 Feb 2024 3:18 PM GMT
42' Savita Punia commits a mistake as USA scores.
The US has reduced the deficit as Carles Sanne strikes one from top of the circle and Savita Punia makes mess of a routine save.
India 2-1 US
- 9 Feb 2024 3:10 PM GMT
38' A poor penalty corner from India.
Salima Tete fails to trap the ball from penalty corner injection and that means India has wasted another penalty corner.
India 2-0 US
- 9 Feb 2024 3:08 PM GMT
37' Indian team hasn't put their foot off the accelerator.
The US team tries enter the Indian circle but the Indian defense stands strong and counter the challenge.
- 9 Feb 2024 3:03 PM GMT
33' Navneet Kaur hits the PC wide.
India earn a penalty corner but the resulting shot is wide by Navneet Kaur as she tries the hit.
India 2-0 US