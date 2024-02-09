Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Pro League: India defeats USA 3-1 to register first win of tournament- HIGHLIGHTS

Indian women's hockey team registered their first win of the FIH Pro League against the USA.

Indian women
Indian women's hockey team

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 9 Feb 2024 3:55 PM GMT

FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE: After suffering three consecutive defeats, the Indian women's hockey team will turn their fortunes around with the first win against the USA.

India lost to the USA in the first game of the FIH Olympic qualifiers last month and will look to avoid the repetition this time.

Live Updates

2024-02-09 13:14:22
