FIH Pro League: 11 losses in 12 matches puts Indian men's team under scanner

19 goals conceded, 5 scored. A goal difference of -14 in just four matches.

The Indian men’s hockey team endured a week straight out of hell during the Rourkela leg of the 2025-26 FIH Pro League season in front of a packed home crowd at the world’s largest seated hockey arena — the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.

This was just an extension to their sorry run in last season, where they lost seven consecutive matches. India then had a genuine shot at title after a commendable home leg, before it all unraveled in Europe. They just about managed to avoid relegation last year, snapping their losing streak with a win over Belgium in their final match of the tour.

Despite the disappointing outing, there wasn’t any panic or knee-jerk reactions. It was a post Olympic-year and teams usually tend to take things slow. The Asian Cup triumph just months later in Rajgir covered up the Pro League wounds.

However unlike last year in Europe, the performance in Rourkela has set the alarm bells ringing. This is a new year; an important one at that with the World Cup and Asian Games lined up.

Harmanpreet Singh and co were at least competitive during the seven-match losing streak. At home ground, they were whipped left, right, and centre by Argentina and Belgium.

They started the campaign well and matched Belgium’s intensity for most part before their defence was split open in the final quarter to fall to a 1-3 loss. There were cracks within the set up but it wasn’t until the next match that it would be evident to the world.

Up against Argentina, skipper Harmanpreet missed two penalty strokes in the first quarter. The visitors made them pay, scoring two quick goals to lead 2-0 after 15 minutes. They added five more goals in the second quarter as the Indian defence completely fell apart.

The backline made of veterans Harmanpreet, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Amit Rohidas, and Jugraj Singh were caught off guard more often than not. Soft penalty corners were conceded, gaps left open, players unmarked, and back passes left unattended – not once but twice.

It felt like a systematic communication breakdown. Coach Craig Fulton, who prides himself on defensive stability, was left dumbfounded as India fell to a 0-8 loss — their joint biggest by goal margin in history.

They continued to bleed goals in the next two fixtures as well, with the goalkeepers — Suraj Karkera and Pawan — also far from the required standards. They were often guilty of being loose on the rebounds, letting the ball into the net far too easily.

The midfield also lacked fluidity with the ball rarely reaching the forwards. The amount of turnovers in the midfield, left fans frustrated. The likes of Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilkanta Sharma — both India regulars for a few years now — were left wanting. The only grace, maybe, was skipper Hardik Singh in the final two matches.

The forwards, when the ball reached them, were also not at the level expected. The duo of Abhishek and Sukhjeet, who have made India the potent force they are over the years, looked out of sync. The young Aditya Lallage and Shilanand Lakra showed shades of brilliance but it was just that — only shades.

The off-field drama which led to the rest or dropping of former captain Manpreet Singh, first choice goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Phatak, and Dilpreet Singh had visible impact.

India also handed three debuts — Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, and Amandeep Lakra — during the four matches, but neither had any desired impact.

The Pro League, off late, has turned into an experimental tournament for teams across the globe. But while the rest remain competitive, India surrendered completely.

The team, sans skipper Harmanpreet Singh, will be back in action for the Hobart leg of the 2025-26 FIH Pro League in a few days from now.

While there’s no immediate cure in sight, Fulton would hope his boys turn it around. For 11 losses in 12 matches across two seasons, is far from where a two-time Olympic medallists core team should be.