Hockey
FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE: India v/s Netherlands- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action as the Indian men's hockey team takes on Netherlands in FIH Pro League.
After defeating Argentina comprehensively, the Indian men's hockey team will take on the Netherlands in an FIH Pro League clash.
The Indian team was defeated 4-1 last time, can they win this time?
Live Updates
- 10 Jun 2023 5:02 PM GMT
54' India is on backfoot!
Since those saves from Blaak, India has struggled to keep the ball and Netherlands is dominating.
India 2-3 Netherlands
- 10 Jun 2023 4:59 PM GMT
50' Two more saves from Blaak!
India is putting pressure but Blaak stands tall as he makes two saves- one from Abhishek and one from Mandeep.
India 2-3 Netherlands
- 10 Jun 2023 4:57 PM GMT
49' Mandeep's shot is saved!
India is upping the ante here and Mandeep strikes a powerful shot at the goal but Blaak makes a superb save!
India 2-3 Netherlands
- 10 Jun 2023 4:55 PM GMT
Yellow card to Hoedemakers.
The Netherlands will be playing 10 men for next five minutes and it is a good chance for India to capitalize.
India 2-3 Netherlands
- 10 Jun 2023 4:51 PM GMT
45' Gurjant scores a banger!
What a start to final quarter! Gurjant scores a banger from the top of the circle after Sukhjeet robbed off the Dutch defence. India is alive in the game!
India 2-3 Netherlands
- 10 Jun 2023 4:49 PM GMT
Third quarter ends: India 1-3 Netherlands
Pretty much a repeat of the first game as India has their backs up against the wall with a scoreline of 1-3 and they need to comeback in the last quarter.
Can they do it without their skipper Harman?