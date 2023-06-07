Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: India 1-3 Netherlands- Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow the LIVE action as the Indian men's hockey team take on the Netherlands in FIH Pro League.
The Indian hockey team is backing in action against the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League mini-tournament.
After a modest show in the London leg of the tournament, the Indian team will set eyes on a win against the World Cup bronze medalist.
Can they do it under the new coach?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 7 Jun 2023 7:09 PM GMT
57' Fourth goal from the Netherlands.
It is debutant Telgenkam Duco again who reserve sticks one goal from the counter attack. The game looks done for India.
India 1-4 Netherlands
It is
- 7 Jun 2023 7:08 PM GMT
56' India hits the bar!
Another instance of bad luck as Gurjant hits the top bar from the point blank range. That should have gone in.
India 1-3 Netherlands
- 7 Jun 2023 7:04 PM GMT
54' Netherlands has weathered the storm.
The Dutch look comfortable after going through a barrage of Indian attacks and they are just keeping the possession now to keep India at bay.
India 1-3 Netherlands
- 7 Jun 2023 6:58 PM GMT
52' Netherlands counters well to earn a PC.
The Dutch defense stood tall against India's passage of attack and they have a PC that is dragged wide.
India 1-3 Netherlands
- 7 Jun 2023 6:53 PM GMT
48' Penalty Corner wasted!
India swapped castles with Jarmanpreet moving away and Harman coming but the captain fails to score.
India 1-3 Netherlands
- 7 Jun 2023 6:47 PM GMT
Third quarter ends: India 1-3 Netherlands
Rampaging quarter for the Netherlands as the mistakes continued for India and the Dutch punished the visitors by scoring two quick goals. India needs to regroup for the last one.
- 7 Jun 2023 6:42 PM GMT
Third goal for Netherlands.
Indian defence is being ripped apart while being one man down. This time it is Telengkamp who scores from a follow-up.