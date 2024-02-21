Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: Indian men's team take on Netherlands- Blog, Scores, Updates
FIH Pro League LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team takes on the Netherlands in the second match of the FIH Pro League Rourkela league.
In the first game of the Rourkela, the Indian men's team defeated Spain in the penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw. India won against the Netherlands when both teams met in Bhubaneswar.
Live Updates
- 21 Feb 2024 2:29 PM GMT
14' Double save by Krishan Pathak.
The Netherlands win a penalty corner and Jip Jansen's shot is saved by Pathak and he reacts again to make the save from rebound which is cleared by skipper Harmanpreet Singh.
- 21 Feb 2024 2:23 PM GMT
9' Araijeet Singh's shot goes wide.
Hardik with a brilliant steal in the midfield and his cross is hit by Harmanpreet Singh who goes wide after Araijeet Singh Hundal deflects it.
- 21 Feb 2024 2:21 PM GMT
8' India is chasing the game.
India has been inconsistent in possession today as they have lost multiple balls in the midfield. Gurjant has been poor in his new midfield role today.
- 21 Feb 2024 2:17 PM GMT
3' The Dutch score the first goal.
Floris Middendorp picks up a loose ball as Pathak's save falls to him in the circle and slots it into the back of the net. A goal out of nothing and India is behind.
