Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: Indian men's team take on Germany- Blog, Updates, Scores
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the hockey clash in the FIH Pro League between the Indian men's team and Germany.
FIH Pro League LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team will take on World Champions Germany in the final leg of their FIH Pro League 2023/24 campaign.
The Indian team will look to figure out the perfect combination before the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Live Updates
- 8 Jun 2024 6:07 PM GMT
Germany beats India!!
Final score : Germany 3 - 2 India
India loses to Germany in their third game of the London leg of the FIH Pro League.
- 8 Jun 2024 6:03 PM GMT
60' Jarmanpreet misses at the death!!!
What a chance for Jarmanpreet at the end!, good aerial ball from Harmanpreet to get it inside the Germany's circle, Lalit had a swing but Jarmanpreet had a sweet chance but unfortunately misses
- 8 Jun 2024 6:00 PM GMT
59' A minute left in the Game
Pathak pulls out, Lalit comes as an extra man to try and have a shot at the goal
- 8 Jun 2024 5:58 PM GMT
57' Good Save from Pathak!!
Peillat drag flicked high on the goal post, it proved easy for Pathak to save the ball from going inside the post
- 8 Jun 2024 5:57 PM GMT
56' Penalty Corner for germany!!
Are India robbed?, India can't take a referral because they had lost it early in the game
- 8 Jun 2024 5:55 PM GMT
55' Mundal defends well!!
Newcomer Arijit Singh Mundal defends well outside the D
- 8 Jun 2024 5:53 PM GMT
53' Good defending from India!!
Nice take from Shamsher to deny a potential goal from Germany
- 8 Jun 2024 5:51 PM GMT
50' Good proactive play from India!!
India are having much more possession in this quarter, but can they equalize before the hooter goes off, let's wait and watch!!
- 8 Jun 2024 5:48 PM GMT
Final Quarter gets underway!!! GOAL !! SHAMSHER scores!!!
Brilliant play from Sukhjeet, Hardik to pass it to Shamsher where he got the last touch to fire the ball into the goalpost
India 2 - 3 Germany
- 8 Jun 2024 5:45 PM GMT
Third Quarter ends: India 1 - 3 Germany!!
Poor play from India especially after a superior performance in the second quarter, The ball was always inside the India's circle, courtesy of exceptional German forward and midfielders, Gonzalo Peillat scored his second goal of the match. India needs to do a lot more in the final quarter