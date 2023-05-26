Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE: India v/s Belgium- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow all the LIVE action as the Indian men's hockey team returns in action against Belgium in FIH Pro League.

Indian Hockey Team
X

Indian Hockey Team (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 May 2023 2:00 PM GMT

A rejuvenated Indian men's hockey team under new coach Craig Fulton will look to carry on its fine form from the home leg and maintain its supremacy at the top of the standings when it begins the Europe sojourn of the FIH Pro League against Olympic champions Belgium.

The match will start at 07:10 PM IST

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-05-26 12:23:24
>Load More
HockeyHockey IndiaIndian Hockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X