Hockey
FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE: India v/s Belgium- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow all the LIVE action as the Indian men's hockey team returns in action against Belgium in FIH Pro League.
A rejuvenated Indian men's hockey team under new coach Craig Fulton will look to carry on its fine form from the home leg and maintain its supremacy at the top of the standings when it begins the Europe sojourn of the FIH Pro League against Olympic champions Belgium.
The match will start at 07:10 PM IST
Live Updates
- 26 May 2023 2:00 PM GMT
15' Indian defence saves the PC.
It is Amit Rohidas who runs in and deflects the ball away!
- 26 May 2023 1:56 PM GMT
Penalty Corner for Belgium.
Belgium is awarded a penalty corner but the Indian team refers.
- 26 May 2023 1:55 PM GMT
Both the teams are battling it out in mid-field.
The players are still finding their foot with India changing defensive shapes. The new look Belgium team looks little shaky at the moment.
India 0-0 Belgium
- 26 May 2023 1:50 PM GMT
8' End to end stuff here.
Both teams have been attacking continuously. India needs to trap ball with ease in final third or else they will waste chances.
India 0-0 Belgium
- 26 May 2023 1:45 PM GMT
3' Belgium attacks and India blocks.
Brilliant from Belgium as they rotate the ball continuously to supply it forward where Jarmanpreet makes a crucial block to save India.
India 0-0 Belgium
- 26 May 2023 1:43 PM GMT
01' India starts well.
The Indian team has started with intent but the Belgian team is always on-look for a counter attack, so India needs to be careful.