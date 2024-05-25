Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: India 2-2 Belgium- Scores, Blog, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the FIH Pro League clash between Indian men's hockey team and Belgium.
FIH Pro League LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team will wish to avenge the 1-4 defeat against Belgium yesterday.
Despite playing well in patches, the Indian team conceded two poor goals and failed to finish any attacking move in that match. Fulton and his boys will be eager to take on Belgium.
Stay tuned for Updates
Live Updates
- 25 May 2024 3:46 PM GMT
56' India equalizes.
A solid pass from Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet is there to deflect that in and make it 2-2. India is very much in this game now.
- 25 May 2024 3:39 PM GMT
51' Belgium takes the lead.
Van Aubel scores from the rebound despite PR Sreejesh saving the penalty corner. A brilliant finish again.
India 1-2 Belgium
- 25 May 2024 3:35 PM GMT
49' Electrifying start to the final quarter.
India started brilliantly with an attack in the Belgian circle but it was cleared. Later, Belgium enter the spaces left by the Indian team but the shots are kept away by the Indian defence.
India 1-1 Belgium
- 25 May 2024 3:29 PM GMT
Third Quarter ends: India 1-1 Belgium
Both teams had their chances in this quarter but they failed to capitalize with India being guilty of letting a couple of chances go. Final 15 minutes will be very crucial in this match.
- 25 May 2024 3:26 PM GMT
42' Vanasch saves again!
A brilliant ball from the Indian midfield is deflected by Gurjant but Vanasch is there to save again and keep it 1-1.
India 1-1 Belgium
- 25 May 2024 3:24 PM GMT
40' A poor pass from Amit Rohidas.
Amit Rohidas passes poorly to Manpreet and Indian defence is caught but Belgian strikes it wide to keep it 1-1.
India 1-1 Belgium
- 25 May 2024 3:20 PM GMT
35' India's move is thwarted by Belgian defence.
Indian team starts from deep in their defence and works their way to the Belgian circle but Gurjant is tackled and India loses the ball.
India 1-1 Belgium
- 25 May 2024 3:17 PM GMT
33' Belgium makes a dominating start.
A good start for the Belgian team as they start with their zonal passing and then try to get it past the Indian defence but they fail to do so.
India 1-1 Belgium
- 25 May 2024 3:05 PM GMT
HALF TIME: India 1-1 Belgium
India will be gutted to not finish the half with a lead as the last-minute goal from Denayer has made it 1-1. Indian attackers have looked much better today with the youngster Araijeet Singh Hundal having a goal.
He saw one saved by Vanasch while Abhishek hit the post. An exciting half awaits.
- 25 May 2024 3:02 PM GMT
30' Denayer equalizes from the follow up.
Krishan Pathak saves a flick from penalty corner but Felix Denayer lobs the loose ball to make it 1-1. Instinctive finish from the Belgian skipper.
India 1-1 Belgium