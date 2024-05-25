Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Pro League LIVE: India 2-2 Belgium- Scores, Blog, Updates

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the FIH Pro League clash between Indian men's hockey team and Belgium.

FIH Pro League LIVE: India 2-2 Belgium- Scores, Blog, Updates
X

Indian men's hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal against Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on August 12. (Photo credit: Odisha Sports)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 25 May 2024 3:47 PM GMT

FIH Pro League LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team will wish to avenge the 1-4 defeat against Belgium yesterday.

Despite playing well in patches, the Indian team conceded two poor goals and failed to finish any attacking move in that match. Fulton and his boys will be eager to take on Belgium.

Stay tuned for Updates

Live Updates

2024-05-25 13:53:42
>Load More
HockeyIndian Hockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X