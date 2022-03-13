FIH Pro League: Indian women beat Germany 3-0 in shoot-out, avenge first leg defeat

The Indian women's hockey team beat Germany 3-0 in a dramatic shoot-out to avenge their first leg defeat to share the honours in the two-legged tie of the FIH Pro League on Sunday.

The home side had lost 1-2 in the shoot-out in the first match at the same Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday. Just like on Saturday, both the teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of the regulation time, leading to the shoot-out.

𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗱𝗿𝗮𝘄𝗻 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝗻𝘂𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁!



Full Time score ends at 1-1 but India clean sweep in the Penalty Shootout 3-0 to get an extra point in the #FIHProLeague!



Congratulations India. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bfAbj1fyi8 — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) March 13, 2022

India were successful from all their first three attempts in the shoot-out while none of the Germans could score from their three tries with home side skipper and goal-keeper Savita doing a brilliant job to deny the visitors.



Earlier, Felicia Wiedermann gave world number 5 Germany the lead in the 29th minute through a penalty corner conversion but Nisha equalised in the 40th minute through a field goal.

World number 9 India secured two points from the match, including a bonus point while Germany collected one point. India's next matches are against England on April 2 and 3 at the same venue.