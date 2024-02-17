Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Pro League LIVE: Indian women's take on Australia- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the India v Australia clash from Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24.

FIH Pro League LIVE: Indian womens take on Australia- Scores, Updates, Blog
X

FILE PHOTO: Indian women's hockey team players celebrate after a goal against Japan in their last Pool match at the Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 17 Feb 2024 1:38 PM GMT

FIH Pro League LIVE: The Indian women's hockey team will be playing Australia after losing to the Netherlands in their last match.

Despite a loss, India played well and made the Dutch team work hard for their win. They will look to continue the same momentum.

Stay tuned for updates.

HockeyIndian Hockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X