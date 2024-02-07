Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Pro League: India loses 0-3 to Australia- Highlights

India suffered their third consecutive defeat at the FIH Pro League after losing 0-3 to Australia.

Indian women
X

Indian women's hockey team faces off against Japan in the final of the Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2023 on Sunday.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 7 Feb 2024 3:43 PM GMT

FIH Pro League LIVE: The Indian women's team takes on Australia in their game of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Bhubaneswar, India.

After losing two games China and the Netherlands, India will want to bounce back with a win today.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-02-07 13:21:58
>Load More
HockeyIndian Hockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X