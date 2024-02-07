Hockey
FIH Pro League: India loses 0-3 to Australia- Highlights
India suffered their third consecutive defeat at the FIH Pro League after losing 0-3 to Australia.
FIH Pro League LIVE: The Indian women's team takes on Australia in their game of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Bhubaneswar, India.
After losing two games China and the Netherlands, India will want to bounce back with a win today.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 7 Feb 2024 3:42 PM GMT
FULL TIME: Australia 3-0 India
India loses third game in a row as Australia comprehensively defeats India 3-0 with a lot of questions left for the Indian team and coach to answer.
- 7 Feb 2024 3:37 PM GMT
56' Navneet Kaur is denied a chance.
Another chance created by India but Navneet's shot is stopped by the Australian goalkeeper.
- 7 Feb 2024 3:35 PM GMT
55' Australia scores the third goal.
India is caught on the counter-attack and Savita Punia is nutmegged by Katilyin Nobbs to make it 3-0 for Australia.
- 7 Feb 2024 3:34 PM GMT
55' India has just five minutes.
India has done well in the final quarter but Australia is very strong with their defensive shape.
- 7 Feb 2024 3:26 PM GMT
47' India earns a penalty corner.
A good start for the Indian team as they earn the penalty corner early in the final quarter.
- 7 Feb 2024 3:21 PM GMT
Third quarter ends: India 0-2 Australia
India tried their best but Australia held the fort in the third quarter to keep it 0-2.
- 7 Feb 2024 3:20 PM GMT
45' India earns a penalty corner.
India earns a penalty corner right on the buzzer for a tackle on the Indian player.
- 7 Feb 2024 3:13 PM GMT
40' India attack again!
Brilliant work from India on the right side and they do have an opening but Renee Taylor saves them with a brilliant interception.
India 0-2 Australia
- 7 Feb 2024 3:11 PM GMT
38' India is finding their foot in third quarter.
Australia has dominated the possession with India finding spaces in one or two instances.
India 0-2 Australia