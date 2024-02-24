Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

FIH Pro League LIVE: Indian men take on Australia - Blog, Scores, Updates

Indian men's hockey team takes on Australia in FIH Pro League at Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday

FIH Pro League LIVE: Indian men take on Australia - Blog, Scores, Updates
Indian men's hockey team takes on Australia in FIH Hockey Pro League (source: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 24 Feb 2024 1:35 PM GMT

FIH Pro League LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team takes on Australia in the third match of the FIH Pro League Rourkela leg.

India coming into the fixture with two back-to-back penalty shootout matches against Spain and Netherlands respectively.

The last time when India played Australia, it was a high scoring affair where Australia came from behind to clinch a 6-4 win.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-02-24 13:30:42
FIH Hockey Pro League
