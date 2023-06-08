Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Pro League LIVE: India v/s Argentina- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the FIH Hockey Pro League clash between India and Argentina.

FIH Pro League LIVE: India v/s Argentina- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
X

PR Sreejesh against Belgium.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 Jun 2023 3:42 PM GMT

After a 4-1 thrashing by the Netherlands yesterday, the Indian men's hockey team will like to bounce back against the 2016 Olympic champions Argentina in the FIH Pro League clash.

India committed multiple mistakes against the Netherlands and lost despite taking an early lead.

Will India be able to rectify their mistakes?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-06-08 14:10:33
>Load More
HockeyFIH Hockey Pro LeagueIndian Hockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X