FIH Pro League LIVE: India v/s Argentina- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the FIH Hockey Pro League clash between India and Argentina.
After a 4-1 thrashing by the Netherlands yesterday, the Indian men's hockey team will like to bounce back against the 2016 Olympic champions Argentina in the FIH Pro League clash.
India committed multiple mistakes against the Netherlands and lost despite taking an early lead.
Will India be able to rectify their mistakes?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 8 Jun 2023 3:42 PM GMT
28' India has created chances but no goals to show!
Poor from India and top defense from Argentina. They have taken everything India has thrown at them. India needs to find a way to break in here.
India 0-0 Argentina
- 8 Jun 2023 3:36 PM GMT
22' Pathak saves!
The Indian defense goes to sleep but Krishan Pathak is there to save a one-to-one and India survives.
India 0-0 Argentina
- 8 Jun 2023 3:33 PM GMT
19' Karthi has a shot on goal!
India has tried and they finally break into the argentine circle only to see Karthi's shot saved.
India 0-0 Argentina
- 8 Jun 2023 3:27 PM GMT
First quarter ends: India 0-0 Argentina
A sedate quarter with not many clear chances apart from Abhishek hitting the post. India need to be patient with their game and focus on opening up the spaces.
- 8 Jun 2023 3:21 PM GMT
9' Argentina survives a long passage of Indian attack!
India keeps the ball for a long time but Argentina has done well to not afford much space to India. India needs to create chances and finish it.
India 0-0 Argentina
- 8 Jun 2023 3:16 PM GMT
4' Abhishek almost scores!
India defends the penalty corner and then launch a counter, Abhishek creates space for him and hits the post. Almost the opener.
India 0-0 Argentina
- 8 Jun 2023 3:13 PM GMT
2' With debutants, Argentina starts well!
Argentina starts from the right channel and get their attack underway with Indian defence standing strong.