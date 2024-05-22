Hockey
FIH Pro League: India defeats Argentina in shootout- HIGHLIGHTS
FIH Pro League LIVE: Craig Fulton and his boys will resume their FIH Pro League campaign against Argentina.
The team's primary goal will be to continue the good run in the tournament while Fulton will be scratching his head to find his perfect combination and the 16 players who will travel to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Live Updates
- 22 May 2024 2:30 PM GMT
Thanks for joining in.
We will be back with more Hockey action as the FIH Pro league continues.
- 22 May 2024 2:29 PM GMT
India wins the shootout.
While India won the shootout in sudden death, the last decision was contentious, and India will rue that.
- 22 May 2024 2:17 PM GMT
India leads 2-1 in the shootout.
Sukhjeet and Harmanpreet score for India while Sreejesh saves one to put India in lead.
- 22 May 2024 2:14 PM GMT
A poor decision costs India the game.
The decision by video referee to restart the penalty corner costed India the game as Argentina scored from the PC and made it 2-2. Sreejesh is furious and he has all the right to be.
We head to shoot-out now.
- 22 May 2024 2:08 PM GMT
59' Argentina wants a penalty stroke in the last minute.
29 seconds left in the game and PR Sreejesh saved the previous PC. Argentina wants a stroke for Manpreet's back stick there.