FIH Pro League: Hockey India announces 20-member team for matches against Belgium and Netherlands

Hockey India on Thursday named the 20-member Indian Men's Hockey Team who will take on hosts Belgium and Netherlands in the last leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 season. The current table toppers India will play Belgium on 11th and 12th June in Antwerp, Belgium followed by matches against the Netherlands on 18th and 19th June in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The team will be Captained by Amit Rohidas and Vice Captained by Harmanpreet Singh.

Speaking about the team, Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "This is the most important stage of the FIH Hockey Pro League with matches against the top teams of the world at their home ground. The plan is to carry forward our momentum from the home games in India."

"During our national camp here in SAI, Bengaluru, we have had the time to introspect on our performance in the league so far and we are focused on putting up an improved performance in Europe. The team continues to remain more or less the same with no major changes. Each one of them have prior experience of playing the Pro League and are upbeat to get on with the matches against Belgium and Netherlands,"

The matches will be live on Star Sports Network and on Disney + Hotstar

Indian Team:

Goalkeepers

1. Suraj Karkera

2. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders

3. Surender Kumar

4. Harmanpreet Singh (Vice Captain)

5. Varun Kumar

6. Amit Rohidas (Captain)

7. Jugraj Singh

8. Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders

9. Manpreet Singh

10. Hardik Singh

11. Shamsher Singh

12.Vivek Sagar Prasad

13. Akashdeep Singh

14. Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards

15. Gurjant Singh

16. Mandeep Singh

17. Shilanand Lakra

18. Sukhjeet Singh

19. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

20. Abhishek