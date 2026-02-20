FIH Pro League: India aim for a fresh start in Hobart after dismal Rourkela outing - Preview

The Indian men's hockey team is now headed to Australia for the second leg of the 2025-26 FIH Pro League season, scheduled from February 21 to 25 in Hobart.

They will play two matches each against the hosts Australia and Spain in a tri-series format, chasing their first win of the season.

This year Indian team has a packed calendar, featuring major events like the FIH Hockey World Cup, followed by a fierce battle for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics quota at the 2026 Aichi Nagoya Asian Games.

After a dismal start at home leg in Rourkela, where they lost all four of their matches, the Indian team will need a new strategic plan.

In Hobart, India will be without the captain Harmanpreet Singh, who has taken a break citing personal reasons, making it an even tougher challenge.

In his absence, the star midfielder Hardik Singh will lead the side. He will get support from the experience of players like Abhishek Nain, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and others

Harman's absence also creates a major gap in India's drag-flick unit, opening the door for young talents Amandeep Lakra and Araijeet Hundal to test their strength.

Speaking on the squad, Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, "After a disappointing four matches in Rourkela - where the results didn’t go our way - we’ve learned some good lessons and made some notable improvements."

"We capped three players in the process, and it was quite exciting to see that side of the squad develop. Going into the Hobart leg, we’re aiming for improved performances and looking to finalise our squad for the World Cup and the Asian Games," he added.

India will begin their campaign against Spain on 21st February at the Tasmania Hockey Centre, followed by a clash against Australia on 22nd February.

Indian Squad for FIH Pro League

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar

Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amandeep Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Poovanna Chandura Boby

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal

Forwards: Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Maninder Singh

India's Schedule at 2025-26 FIH Pro League Hobart Leg

February 21 - India Vs Spain - 12:00 PM IST

February 22 - India Vs Australia - 12:00 PM IST

February 24 - India Vs Spain - 2:00 PM IST

February 25 - India Vs Australia - 2:00 PM IST

Where to Watch FIH Hockey Pro League?

All the matches of the FIH Pro League 2025/26 season will be live-streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website. For Indian matches, there will also be a TV broadcast on the Star Sports Select 2 SD+HD channel.