WATCH: Dilpreet Singh attempts audacious overhead shot against Germany

Indian men's hockey team is back in international action against World Champions Germany in FIH Hockey Pro League.

Facing the world champions on their home turf, India defeated Germany 3-2 in the first game courtesy of two goals from Sukhjeet Singh and one from Harmanpreet Singh.

The game started with Germany attacking the Indian circle. India did well in coping with the attacks and converting the defense into counter-attacks.

Indian players displayed brilliant skills on the turf and one such standout moment was Dilpreet Singh's no-look overhead shot in the first quarter.

In the 11th minute of the first quarter, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh played a diagonal ball from the right flank and Dilpreet Singh took an instinctive first shot over his head which caught German goalkeeper A. Stadler by surprise and he barely managed to stop the ball from crossing the line.

What an audacious attempt on goal by Dilpreet Singh. Would have been one of the finest goals ever has it gone in. #INDvsGER #Hockey

It was a fine display of skills from Dilpreet and it would have been one of the finest goals in Hockey had it gone in.

Other Indians also displayed outrageous skills with Manpreet Singh being another of them.

The veteran midfielder showed exceptional control over the ball in the build-up of the third goal and his shot bypassed the German defense to land directly on the stick of Karthi Selvam who just had to pass it to Sukhjeet Singh for a goal.

India will play three more games in this leg of FIH Pro League against Australia and Gemany.