FIH Pro League 2025-26 Highlights: India pip Australia in shootout
Highlights from India's clash against Australia at the 2025-26 FIH Pro League.
FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 Highlights: The Indian hockey team earned a bonus point with a shootout win over Australia in their final match of the 2025-26 FIH Pro League Hobart leg on Wednesday.
Having finished 1-1 at regulation time, India earned a shootout win, thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Mohith HS for their first win of the season after eight matches.
The Hardik Singh-led side will next travel to Rotterdam, Netherlands, in June.
India’s performance in the Hobart leg:
Lost to Spain 0-2
Lost to Australia 2-2 (lost 4-5 in shootout)
Drew with Spain 1-1 (lost 3-4 in shootout)
Drew with Australia 1-1 (won 3-1 in shootout)
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 25 Feb 2026 4:08 PM IST
8 matches, that's how long it took for India to register their first win of the 2025-26 FIH Pro League season. It was a tough road and they have Mohith HS to thank for the win.
The goalie, drafted in for the Hobart leg, has given a good account of himself and will hope this display helps him leapfrog the incumbents as the team's second-choice goalkeeper behind Krishan Bahadur Phatak.
This also brings curtains down on the Pro League season for now. India will next be in action in the tournament on June 14, when the European leg begins.
- 25 Feb 2026 3:59 PM IST
Shootout! India win 3-1 in shootout
Australia goes first with Indian goalkeeper Mohit in goal.
Shootout 1: Mohit denies Australia, and Shriland Lakra scores for India. India 1–0 Australia
Shootout 2: Australia fails to score in time. India convert their chance and take the lead. India 2–0 Australia
Shootout 3: Australia again misses their chance. Abhishek steps up for India but misses. Score remains 2–0 India
Shootout 4: Australia earns a penalty stroke, which Hayward converts. Vishnu steps up for India and scores. India 3–1 Australia.
- 25 Feb 2026 3:49 PM IST
Q4: Australia on PC again in last 3 seconds
Australia tries to run down the clock as the final hooter sounds.
It’s now time for a penalty shootout.
This is India’s third shootout in three matches, they lost the previous two against Australia and Spain.
- 25 Feb 2026 3:40 PM IST
Q4: PC for India
India earns a penalty corner, which is upgraded to a penalty stroke. The umpire takes a referrala nd its overturned to a PC again.
But India hits the ball high and wide.
India 1-1 Australia
- 25 Feb 2026 3:36 PM IST
Q4: GOALL for India
India responds well as skipper Hardik Singh plays a long pass to Abhishek on the right, who sets up Shilanand Lakra (51st minute) inside the circle and they level the score.
India 1-1 Australia.
- 25 Feb 2026 3:32 PM IST
Q4: Another PC for Australia and its a GOAL
Auustralia's fifth PC and they make no mistake this time. Australia edges ahead with Jeremy Hayward scoing in the 49th minute.
- 25 Feb 2026 3:28 PM IST
Q4: PC for Australia
Australia opens with another press and earn a PC.
But India saves again.
- 25 Feb 2026 3:24 PM IST
Q3: 38 seconds and PC to Australia
PC stands.
A brilliant stand from Indian GK Mohith.
The match still in stalemate.
Indai 0-0 Australia.
- 25 Feb 2026 3:18 PM IST
Australia goes for a double battery attack. A referral is called for a stick check and if the ball went across the line in the goal. Disallowed!
- 25 Feb 2026 3:12 PM IST
Q3: Some close action in Hobart. PC for Auustralia
A mispass from an Indian defender is collected by Campbell Geddes inside India’s D, but Tim misses the connection right in front of the goal.
Immediately after, Australia builds another attack and takes a video referral for dangerous ball. They are awarded a PC.