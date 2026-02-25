FIH Pro League 2025-26 Highlights: India pip Australia in shootout

FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 Highlights: The Indian hockey team earned a bonus point with a shootout win over Australia in their final match of the 2025-26 FIH Pro League Hobart leg on Wednesday.

Having finished 1-1 at regulation time, India earned a shootout win, thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Mohith HS for their first win of the season after eight matches.

The Hardik Singh-led side will next travel to Rotterdam, Netherlands, in June.

India’s performance in the Hobart leg:

Lost to Spain 0-2

Lost to Australia 2-2 (lost 4-5 in shootout)

Drew with Spain 1-1 (lost 3-4 in shootout)

Drew with Australia 1-1 (won 3-1 in shootout)

Highlights: