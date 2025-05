FIH Pro League 2024-25: Indian women's team leaves for European Leg

The 24-member Indian women’s hockey team on Wednesday left for the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 (women).

The team will train in Amsterdam, Netherlands, until June 8 before heading to London, for their first four matches against Australia and Argentina.

India will take on Australia on June 14 and 15, followed by matches against Argentina on June 17 and 18.

Subsequently, the team will travel to Antwerp on June 19 for their next two matches against Belgium, scheduled for June 21 and 22. They will conclude the European leg with two matches against China on June 28 and 29 in Berlin, Germany.

Ahead of departure, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Salima Tete highlighted the significance of the tour, stating, “This is a very crucial leg of the FIH Pro League for us, as we will be facing four very strong teams. We’ve already played a test match against Australia earlier this year, and we’ll further fine-tune our strategy in Amsterdam before our matches against the Hockeyroos and others.”

Vice-Captain Navneet Kaur echoed Salima’s thoughts, adding, “We know we have some tough games ahead, but the team is confident after our performance in the Bhubaneswar leg of the Pro League. We’re determined to go all out and collect valuable points in Europe.”

India will look to build on their February momentum, when they held world No. 1 Netherlands to a 2-2 draw and earned a bonus point in the shootout in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier this month, the team also tested new combinations in Perth, Australia, during five friendly matches against Australia A and the Hockeyroos.