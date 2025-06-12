FIH Pro League 2024-25: India falter against Argentina - HIGHLIGHTS

The European leg of India's FIH Pro League 2024-25 campaign hasn't gotten off to the best possible starts.

Two losses to hosts The Netherlands and then a defeat to Argentina mean that India has no points to show from their three average outings thus far.

India came into this fixture against Argentina with 15-points from 11 game.

India began well and took the lead courtesy a Jugraj Singh penalty-corner, but thereafter, Argentina clawed their way back into the game.

They score via two penalty corners while India failed to achieve the desired circle penetrations to dent the South Americans.