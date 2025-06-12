Hockey
FIH Pro League 2024-25: India falter against Argentina - HIGHLIGHTS
India has now suffered four losses on the trot on this European leg so far.
The European leg of India's FIH Pro League 2024-25 campaign hasn't gotten off to the best possible starts.
Two losses to hosts The Netherlands and then a defeat to Argentina mean that India has no points to show from their three average outings thus far.
India came into this fixture against Argentina with 15-points from 11 game.
India began well and took the lead courtesy a Jugraj Singh penalty-corner, but thereafter, Argentina clawed their way back into the game.
They score via two penalty corners while India failed to achieve the desired circle penetrations to dent the South Americans.
As it happened ...
Live Updates
- 12 Jun 2025 2:58 PM GMT
Full-time | IND 1 - 2 ARG
8 PCs for Argentina when compared to 2 for India in the game tonight.
And Argentina found the back of the net on two of those instances.
India slip to 5th on the points table, Argentina meanwhile, jump to 2nd on the table with 18 points.
Hardik Singh was trying to find the right words to explain the loss in the post-match interview.
"We need to execute more and we need to win the games. We're still not there but we need to believe in ourselves. We take full responsibility as individuals and as a team," he says.
India travel to Antwerp now where they play Australia and Belgium. Both must-wins games if they harbor qualification hopes.
And that's all that we have for you from this India-Argentina fixture.
Until next time, good bye and good night from all of us here.
- 12 Jun 2025 2:50 PM GMT
Full-time | IND 1 - 2 ARG
The hooter blows and Argentina has done a double over India.
India slump to their fourth-straight loss in this FIH Pro League.
- 12 Jun 2025 2:49 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 1 - 2 ARG
40s on the clock.
Argentina with possession and winding the clock down.
- 12 Jun 2025 2:48 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 1 - 2 ARG
The penalty stroke is retaken by Jugraj and Santiago, the keeper saves it!!
1' left.
- 12 Jun 2025 2:46 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 1 - 2 ARG
Jugraj scores the penalty stroke and India draw level.
Argentina appeal and a review is in place.
The referee uses his own referral to take another look and as it turns out, Jugraj's foot was in front of the ball at the time of taking the penalty stroke and therefore, the goal is disallowed!!
India appeal now and the video referee is checking to see if the keeper moved before the stroke was taken.
If yes, the stroke will have to be taken again.
The video referee finds that the keeper did move his foot before the PC was taken. So, Jugraj will have to take the PC again now.
- 12 Jun 2025 2:41 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 1 - 2 ARG
Abhishek makes his way from the right flank into the Argentinian D, earns a foul and the referee to points to the spot.
He's awarded India a penalty stroke.
A review ensues and India retain the penalty stroke.
1' left.
- 12 Jun 2025 2:40 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 1 - 2 ARG
2' left on the clock.
Still nothing to show for India on the offensive play.
They're now pulling Pathak from the goal.
Can India find an equaliser?
- 12 Jun 2025 2:36 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 1 - 2 ARG
PC for Argentina, but India's first rushers thwart the drag-flick.
Desperate defending from India.
5' left in the game.
- 12 Jun 2025 2:34 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 1 - 2 ARG
8' on the clock for India to draw level here.
For now though, they are just not able to get any offensive plays going.
They make their way into the final third and thereafter, they don't really seem to have a plan.
Argentina is defending well and their transitions are quick.
- 12 Jun 2025 2:30 PM GMT
Q4 | IND 1 - 2 ARG
India on the backfoot as wave after wave of Argentinian attacks force India on the defensive.
Two PC's for Argentina and Domene finds the roof of the next off the second PC.
Argentina score!!
10' left in Q4.