Hockey
FIH Pro League 2024-25: Defensive blunders cost India dear against Argentina – HIGHLIGHTS
The South Americans punished India on Wednesday night.
After back-to-back losses to The Netherlands, India took on a new opposition in Argentina on Wednesday.
Incidentally, India were held by Argentina at the 2024 Paris Olympics. That said at the 2023-24 Pro League season, India had beaten Argentina twice.
Also, India had never lost a game in regulation time to the South Americans.
And India were looking to replicate that performance on Wednesday night as they desperately needed a victory.
However, India turned in a forgettable performance on the night.
A host of defensive lapse meant that they handed the game on the platter to Argentina, who took their chances in the Indian box.
As it happened…
Live Updates
- 11 Jun 2025 2:52 PM GMT
Full-time: ARG 4 - 3 IND
It was a game that was peppered with errors from both teams.
Argentina displayed one moment of brilliance early in Q4 and that made the difference in the final outcome of the game.
India had 3 PC's when compared to 2 for their opponents.
Full points for Argentina and they now have 15-points and draw level on the table with India and Spain.
India is 4th on the table owing to goal difference.
Hardik Singh, speaking to the broadcasters, said there was room for improvement.
"After scoring, we should been strong in defense. We need to improve on that. The room for improvement is still there. We need to be strong on the ball. We need to win," he says.
India go again tomorrow against Argentina at 6.30pm.
Join us right here for our live coverage of that fixture.
Until then, its good bye and good night from all of us here at thebridge.in
- 11 Jun 2025 2:45 PM GMT
Full-time: ARG 4 - 3 IND
The hooter blows and there's no time on the clock.
India has been beaten for the third straight time on this European leg.
This time, they go down to Argentina.
- 11 Jun 2025 2:43 PM GMT
Q4: ARG 4 - 3 IND
India fire a ball into the Argentinian circle.
They were looking for a flick-on, but there's isn't one and the ball thuds in to the boards. No goal.
1' left.
- 11 Jun 2025 2:42 PM GMT
Q4: ARG 4 - 3 IND
India lose possession with 2' on the clock and no keeper in their goal.
Argentina with possession and they take the ball to a corner and hold it there to kill the clock.
- 11 Jun 2025 2:41 PM GMT
Q4: ARG 4 - 3 IND
The Indian keeper does come off to hand them an extra man in the outfield.
3' left on the clock.
- 11 Jun 2025 2:40 PM GMT
Q4: ARG 4 - 3 IND
With 4' left on the clock, India is looking to pull its keeper out.
Argentina now have possession and they're holding on to the ball and winding the clock down.
- 11 Jun 2025 2:37 PM GMT
Q4: ARG 4 - 3 IND
India earn a PC for a push sustained at the end of the Argentinian box.
Harman is still out and so, Jugraj takes the PC.
The first rusher charges out and foils the Indian PC.
5' on the clock.
- 11 Jun 2025 2:35 PM GMT
Q4: ARG 4 - 3 IND
India building from the back and slowly making their way into the Argentinian final third.
But Argentina has now parked the bus with 5' left and this is making things very hard for India.
- 11 Jun 2025 2:33 PM GMT
Q4: ARG 4 - 3 IND
Argentina, after taking the lead, are now playing a technically sound game.
They're holding possession, as much as possible, and rotating the ball around.
India employing a high press when while attempting to effect turnovers.
6' left in the game.
- 11 Jun 2025 2:29 PM GMT
Q4: ARG 4 - 3 IND
Skipper Harman is on the bench at the moment. He's nursing an injury on his right knuckle, having sustained a blow in Q3.
10' left in Q4.