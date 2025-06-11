FIH Pro League 2024-25: Defensive blunders cost India dear against Argentina – HIGHLIGHTS

After back-to-back losses to The Netherlands, India took on a new opposition in Argentina on Wednesday.

Incidentally, India were held by Argentina at the 2024 Paris Olympics. That said at the 2023-24 Pro League season, India had beaten Argentina twice.

Also, India had never lost a game in regulation time to the South Americans.

And India were looking to replicate that performance on Wednesday night as they desperately needed a victory.

However, India turned in a forgettable performance on the night.

A host of defensive lapse meant that they handed the game on the platter to Argentina, who took their chances in the Indian box.