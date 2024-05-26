Hockey
India vs Argentina, Hockey FIH Pro-League 2023-24: LIVE - Q3: India trail 0-1
In a bid to turn the tide, the Indian women take on Argentina.
The Indian women's hockey team will take on the women from Argentina this Sunday at the FIH Pro League 2023/24.
On Saturday, the Indian women suffered their third consecutive loss in a 1-2 defeat to Belgium.
Catch all the live updates right here with The Bridge.
Live Updates
- 26 May 2024 10:52 AM GMT
Q3: India trail 0-1: India must regroup in Q3
An Indian huddle gets Q3 underway.
They've got to find a way to mount more offensive moves into the Argentinian box.
Remember, India has just had one PC all game thus far and they still trail owing to a defensive lapse in the 1st minute of Q1.
- 26 May 2024 10:43 AM GMT
Q2: India trail 0-1: Half-time!
India offer some sort of resistance in Q2.
They've looked a tad bit better that Q1 but just not able to make any probing attacks into the Argentinian box.
India still trail by a solitary goal.
- 26 May 2024 10:41 AM GMT
Q2: India trail 0-1: Argentina camped in India's half
It's all Argentina at the moment.
Even if India were to gain possession, Argentina mount a three-on-one to win the ball right back.
- 26 May 2024 10:38 AM GMT
Q2: India trail 0-1: Lateral play from India
India move the ball sideways now.
Argentina though, is quick to regroup in defense to nullify any form of offense from India.
- 26 May 2024 10:36 AM GMT
Q2: India trail 0-1: Argentina shoots wide...
India with some possession but an error leads to a turnover and a shot on goal from Argentina.
The shot is close to the far post but flies just wide, only just.
A sigh of relief from India!
- 26 May 2024 10:34 AM GMT
Q2: India trail 0-1: PC for India!
A one-on-two offensive situation sees India earn their 1st PC of the game.
A real chance to equalise this...
A drag-flick from Deepika but the keeper stands tall and palms it away with ease.
- 26 May 2024 10:29 AM GMT
Q2: India trail 0-1: India pinned down
Wave after wave of attacks and Argentina has another PC.
A drag-flick to the top corner but the Indian keeper is alert.
A dive to the right and a delightful save follows.
- 26 May 2024 10:28 AM GMT
Q2: India trail 0-1: Another PC for Argentina
Another PC for Argentina but a charging Indian defense thwarts the effort.
- 26 May 2024 10:26 AM GMT
Q2: India trail 0-1: Cutting through the Indian defense
The South Americans have a penalty-corner and they employ the hit instead of a drag-flick.
The Indian keeper uses her pads to good effect to clear the ball.
- 26 May 2024 10:24 AM GMT
Q2: India trail 0-1: High-press from Argentina
A high-press from Argentina means India has to resort to scooping the ball and employing long hits - all proving to be ineffective at the moment.