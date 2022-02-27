FIH Pro Hockey League LIVE: Match 6 - India vs Spain — Blog, Updates, Score, Result

The Indian men's hockey team made a remarkable comeback from three goals down to eke out a sensational 5-4 win over Spain in an edge-of-the-seat thriller in the FIH Pro League on Saturday.
India would start as favourites against Spain today also in second tie at home Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.
Live Updates:
- 27 Feb 2022 2:51 PM GMT
Q2 Ind 1-3 Spain
Its again spain in comfotable first half lead. Paul Cunill gets his goal of match.
- 27 Feb 2022 2:38 PM GMT
Q2 Ind 1-2 Spain
Penality Stroke was given to India for defender blocking Indian attacker shot insde D, but after video referall it was cancelled.
- 27 Feb 2022 2:31 PM GMT
Q1 Ends Ind 1-2 Spain
Spain gets their second goal in quick succession. India acted fast and got Penality Corner but missed by hitting too high above goal post
Q1 14’ IND 1-2 ESP (M)— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 27, 2022
One leads to two for Spain as Joan Tarres shows impressive skills to keep the ball on his stick and bury a shot into the bottom left corner!
Download https://t.co/igjqkvhUYl App for all the updates. #INDvESP #FIHProLeague
- 27 Feb 2022 2:28 PM GMT
Q1 Ind 1-1 Spain
A powerful hit by Pau Cunill towards goal prove to be dangerous for India.
- 27 Feb 2022 2:26 PM GMT
Q1 Ind 1-0 Spain
Penality Corner for Spain with 2 min left in 1st Quarter.
- 27 Feb 2022 2:20 PM GMT
Q1 Ind 1-0 Spain
Abhisek with a fine solo run towards goal gives india lead.
- 27 Feb 2022 2:14 PM GMT
Match starts
And the action begins.
- 27 Feb 2022 2:12 PM GMT
P R Sreejesh-250 International Caps
Congrats Sreejesh !!! for achieving this amazing feat.
- 27 Feb 2022 2:01 PM GMT
Team Line Ups
Teams are ready..
- 27 Feb 2022 1:50 PM GMT
India Starting XI
Men In Blue today will try to not give away easy chances to opponents.
A look at the #MenInBlue squad 🤩 for the upcoming match against Spain in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 (Men) being held in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, India#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #hockeyatitsbest #HockeyIndia @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/G5s81gtLrJ— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 27, 2022