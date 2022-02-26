FIH Pro Hockey League: India defeat Spain 5-4 from 1-4 down - Highlights

The Indian men, who won a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, started their FIH Pro League campaign on a rousing note, beating France 5-0 before being shocked 2-5 by the same team in the return leg. Against South Africa, India registered identical 10-2 wins in the two matches. Both the ties were played in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

But the result against world no.12 France in the second match of the two-leg tie was way below expectations for India, ranked fifth in the world. The Indians were caught off guard by the ever-improving Frenchmen in all aspects of the game in the second match, much to the surprise of the eight-time Olympic champions. The mixed results in opening two Pro League ties in South Africa prompted a sharp response from Indian Olympic Association and FIH President Narinder Batra, who demanded an explanation for the setback and even met Hockey India officials and chief coach Graham Reid after their return to the country.

The pressure would be high on the coaching staff and the players when they take on Spain and any adverse result in the upcoming matches could lead to severe consequences in a busy year that includes the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the Hangzhou Asian Games, which is also a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Indians tested a two youngsters -- dragflicker Sanjay and striker Abhishek -- in South Africa but only the latter could retain his place in the squad named for the Spain tie. Striker Sukhjeet Singh is the new addition to the squad and the youngster would be striving to make his presence felt on the turf.

Against Spain, the Indians would be looking to rectify the mistakes they committed in their first two matches. The Harmanpreet Singh-led defence needs to keep its structure intact when put under pressure. It was one aspect that was thoroughly exploited by France in their second match. If that was not enough, the Indians created numerous chances in the first four games but somewhere final finishing was lacking.

India also need to make better use of penalty corners, their main strength, which was lacking in the initial games. But going by form and global stature, India would start as favourites against Spain, which lost 1-6 and 2-3 against England in their opening double-leg tie.