FIH Hockey Nations Cup : India beat South Africa 2-0; advance to semi-final- Highlights

Strikes from Deep Grace Ekka and Gurjit Kaur ensure India beats South Africa 2-0 and advance into the semi-finals of the FIH Nations Cup. Moreover, Janneke Schopman's team end the group on top of the Pool B.

India dominated proceedings and were strong in their defence as well. Both goals were from penalty corners and India had a glorious chance to add another in the third quarter, but the penalty stroke was saved by SA goalie Van Deventer, who was a bright spot in their team.

As it happened: