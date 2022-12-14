Hockey
FIH Hockey Nations Cup : India beat South Africa 2-0; advance to semi-final- Highlights
With a 2-0 win over South Africa, India advances to the semi-finals!
Strikes from Deep Grace Ekka and Gurjit Kaur ensure India beats South Africa 2-0 and advance into the semi-finals of the FIH Nations Cup. Moreover, Janneke Schopman's team end the group on top of the Pool B.
India dominated proceedings and were strong in their defence as well. Both goals were from penalty corners and India had a glorious chance to add another in the third quarter, but the penalty stroke was saved by SA goalie Van Deventer, who was a bright spot in their team.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 14 Dec 2022 3:48 PM GMT
INDIA WINS!!!
With this India goes into the semi-finals of the FIH Nations Cup!
IND 2-0 SA
- 14 Dec 2022 3:45 PM GMT
INDIA SCORESS!!!
After multiple retries, Gurjit Kaur scores from the penalty corner and surely takes India to the top of Pool B and into the semi-final!
- 14 Dec 2022 3:41 PM GMT
Penalty corner for India!
With less than two minutes to go, can India score one more?
- 14 Dec 2022 3:38 PM GMT
India support is high in valencia!
A group of Gurjit Kaur fans cheering the team on!
- 14 Dec 2022 3:34 PM GMT
South Africa need to get going here.
Only eight minutes left in the game and South Africa need to win this one if they want to get a semi-final ticket!
- 14 Dec 2022 3:26 PM GMT
End of third quarter!
Despite India missing the penalty stroke, they still lead 1-0 with only 15 minutes left for South Africa to do something and clinch the game.
- 14 Dec 2022 3:20 PM GMT
Navneet misses!
Brilliant play from India once again and Navneet Kaur had the golden chance to double the lead but it went past the goal.
- 14 Dec 2022 3:14 PM GMT
Penalty stroke saved!
India's No. 27 strikes it hard and low but SA's goalie is equal to it!
IND 1-0 SA
- 14 Dec 2022 3:12 PM GMT
Brilliant play from South Africa!
Defender Zulu made a full length field run and made a cutback but no other player was there to convert it.