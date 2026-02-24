FIH Men's Pro League Highlights: Late equaliser from Spain forces shootout, India lose- Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 Highlights: The Indian men's hockey team drew with Spain 1-1 but lost in shootout 3-4 in their FIH Pro League match in Hobart on Tuesday.

Maninder Singh and Bruno Font scored a goal each for their teams.

India led 1-0 for most of the match but conceded a late goal, taking the contest to a shootout once again.

This is Hardik Singh-led team's second consecutive loss in a similar fashion, having squandering 2–0 lead to Australia and losing in the shootout.

India will take on Australia on Wednesday.

