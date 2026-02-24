Hockey
FIH Men's Pro League Highlights: Late equaliser from Spain forces shootout, India lose- Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Catch all the Highlights from India vs Spain match at the FIH Men's Pro League in Hobart.
FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 Highlights: The Indian men's hockey team drew with Spain 1-1 but lost in shootout 3-4 in their FIH Pro League match in Hobart on Tuesday.
Maninder Singh and Bruno Font scored a goal each for their teams.
India led 1-0 for most of the match but conceded a late goal, taking the contest to a shootout once again.
This is Hardik Singh-led team's second consecutive loss in a similar fashion, having squandering 2–0 lead to Australia and losing in the shootout.
India will take on Australia on Wednesday.
- 24 Feb 2026 4:19 PM IST
- 24 Feb 2026 4:18 PM IST
FULL TIME
This is India’s second consecutive loss in a similar fashion. After squandering a 2-0 lead to Australia and losing in the shootout, India today led 1-0 for most of the match but conceded a late goal, taking the contest to a shootout once again.
Spain gets a bonus point and India settles with 1 point.
- 24 Feb 2026 4:14 PM IST
Shootout: India lose to Spain 3-4 after a 1-1 draw
India goes first with Shilanand, who strikes but Spain also converts their attempt. It’s 1–1.
In the second round, India’s Maninder Singh outsmarts the Spanish goalkeeper to make it 2–1.
Spain responds well, keeping the pressure on. Abhishek misses, but Spain converts their attempt. It’s 2–3.
Raj Kumar Pal scores, only for Spain to respond immediately. The score is 3-4.
Intense! India must score while also keeping Spain at bay.
Hardik steps up, misses his attempt, but opts for a review. The umpire allows for a restart. Hardik goes in again. But runs out!
India lost to Spain 3-4 in shootout. Spain gets a bonus point.
- 24 Feb 2026 4:00 PM IST
Q4: And Spain equalise!
With just two minutes remaining, Spain equalises through a beautiful goal from Bruno Font on the right in the 59th minute.
India’s lead is gone, but Spain isn’t content with just the equaliser. They continue to press and earn a penalty corner with only 13 seconds remaining.
India opts for a review. And penalty stays.
Spain gets three consecutive penalty. The final hooter goes but Spain takes a review. But its over.
India draws with Spain 1-1.
- 24 Feb 2026 3:50 PM IST
Q4: GOAL for India, no wait, its a PC
India mounts an attack, and a slight deflection from an unmarked Mandeep near the goal finds the net. However, the goal is disallowed, and India is awarded a penalty corner instead.
A good chance to increase their lead. Six minutes to go! India is denied as the ball hits the sideboard, resulting in a change of possession on the rebound.
- 24 Feb 2026 3:43 PM IST
Q4: PC for India
India get their second penalty corner in 43rd minute. Amit Rohidas takes it but is rebounded. No change in the scoreline.
- 24 Feb 2026 3:35 PM IST
Q4: PC for Spain
Spain opens with a penalty corner, showing they won’t let India have it easy.
Denied for now, but India will need to attack.
- 24 Feb 2026 3:32 PM IST
Q3: India 1-0 Spain
The final moments of the third quarter were tense, with Spanish players showing visible frustration as the hooter signalled the end of the period.
India continues to lead 1-0.
- 24 Feb 2026 3:28 PM IST
Q3: PC for India
A push finds Mandeep Singh just outside the circle, prompting Team India to take a review.
They are awarded a penalty corner, their second from the match. Jugraj takes the shot, but it proves futile.