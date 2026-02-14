Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
FIH Men’s Pro League LIVE: India vs Belgium- Scores, Updates, Blog
It hasn’t been the smoothest week for the hosts. India opened with a 1–3 defeat to Belgium before enduring a bruising 0–8 loss to Argentina.
The Indian men’s hockey team return to action in Rourkela this afternoon, aiming to halt a difficult run in the home leg of the FIH Pro League as they once again face Belgium.
Stay with us for live scores:
Live Updates
2026-02-14 13:20:06
- 14 Feb 2026 8:59 PM IST
End of Q3!
India 2-4 Belgium
- 14 Feb 2026 8:48 PM IST
Q3: 37' Goal!
India scores from a penalty corner as captain Harmanpreet adds the second.
India 2-4 Belgium
- 14 Feb 2026 8:19 PM IST
Q2: 24' Goal!
India pulls one back from a field goal through Adithya.
- 14 Feb 2026 8:11 PM IST
Q2: 17' Goal!
Belgium adds a fourth. India is just simply unable to stop the onslaught from the visitors.
- 14 Feb 2026 8:06 PM IST
End of Q1!
Belgium adds a third right before the end of Quarter 1.
