Hockey

FIH Men’s Pro League LIVE: India vs Belgium- Scores, Updates, Blog

It hasn’t been the smoothest week for the hosts. India opened with a 1–3 defeat to Belgium before enduring a bruising 0–8 loss to Argentina.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 Feb 2026 9:21 PM IST

The Indian men’s hockey team return to action in Rourkela this afternoon, aiming to halt a difficult run in the home leg of the FIH Pro League as they once again face Belgium.

It hasn’t been the smoothest week for the hosts. India opened with a 1–3 defeat to Belgium before enduring a bruising 0–8 loss to Argentina.

Stay with us for live scores:

Live Updates

2026-02-14 13:20:06
HockeyHockey IndiaFIH Hockey Pro League
