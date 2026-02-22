Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Men's Pro League Highlights: India fall short in shootout after 2-2 draw against Australia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow for all the highlights from the India vs Australia match at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 in Hobart.

Craig Fulton's men are still in search of their maiden win this season. 

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 22 Feb 2026 3:23 PM IST

FIH Pro League Highlights: India let their 2-goal lead slip to draw with Australia in Hobart. Amit Rohidas (15’) and Jugraj Singh (43’) scored for India, but Joel Rintala’s two goals (47’ & 56’) leveled the game for Australia.

The match entered Penalty Shootouts and Australia won 5-4 after India's Aditya Lalage missed the fifth and final attempt.

Australia gain two points while India earned their first point from this outing.

