FIH Men's Pro League Highlights: India fall short in shootout after 2-2 draw against Australia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

FIH Pro League Highlights: India let their 2-goal lead slip to draw with Australia in Hobart. Amit Rohidas (15’) and Jugraj Singh (43’) scored for India, but Joel Rintala’s two goals (47’ & 56’) leveled the game for Australia.

The match entered Penalty Shootouts and Australia won 5-4 after India's Aditya Lalage missed the fifth and final attempt.

Australia gain two points while India earned their first point from this outing.

