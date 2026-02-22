Hockey
FIH Men's Pro League Highlights: India fall short in shootout after 2-2 draw against Australia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow for all the highlights from the India vs Australia match at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 in Hobart.
FIH Pro League Highlights: India let their 2-goal lead slip to draw with Australia in Hobart. Amit Rohidas (15’) and Jugraj Singh (43’) scored for India, but Joel Rintala’s two goals (47’ & 56’) leveled the game for Australia.
The match entered Penalty Shootouts and Australia won 5-4 after India's Aditya Lalage missed the fifth and final attempt.
Australia gain two points while India earned their first point from this outing.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 22 Feb 2026 2:28 PM IST
And that's a wrap!
That's all from our Live coverage of India vs Australia at the FIH Pro League in Hobart.
- 22 Feb 2026 2:27 PM IST
- 22 Feb 2026 2:04 PM IST
Penalty Stroke for India
Yugraj Singh takes the Penalty sctroke and is on target. India 4-4 Australia.
- 22 Feb 2026 2:01 PM IST
Howard too gets the ball in nets.
After three shots each, both teams are 3-all.
- 22 Feb 2026 1:59 PM IST
Maninder scores!
Maninder Singh for India and he nets it beautifully!
- 22 Feb 2026 1:57 PM IST
Tim Brand to go first for Australia
He nets the ball
- 22 Feb 2026 1:55 PM IST
Penalty Shootout it is!
India lead the match from the first goal by Amit Rohidas in 15th minute. The Australians kept chasing and earned as many as 14 PCs.
Time for shootout!
- 22 Feb 2026 1:53 PM IST
Q4: and one more PC for Australia
This cant be happening! another PC for Australia with only 12 seconds remaining. This is Australia's 13th PC.
The final hooter goes off. Both teams are tied at 2-2.
Now time for a Chak De moment. We're having a Penalty Shootout!