FIH Men's Pro League LIVE: India take on Spain - Updates, Live, action

FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team take on Spain to begin their second leg of the 2025-26 FIH Pro League season in Hobart.

They will play two matches each against the hosts Australia and Spain in a tri-series format.

After a dismal start at home leg in Rourkela, where they lost all four of their matches, the Indian team will be looking fro a fresh start.

Both teams are placed at the bottom of the table.

