Hockey
FIH Men's Pro League LIVE: India take on Spain - Updates, Live, action
Catch the LIVE action from India vs Spain FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 match at in Hobart.
FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team take on Spain to begin their second leg of the 2025-26 FIH Pro League season in Hobart.
They will play two matches each against the hosts Australia and Spain in a tri-series format.
After a dismal start at home leg in Rourkela, where they lost all four of their matches, the Indian team will be looking fro a fresh start.
Both teams are placed at the bottom of the table.
Stay Tuned as we bring you Live action.
Live Updates
- 21 Feb 2026 1:44 PM IST
India lose to Spain 0-2
India struggled to link defence, midfield, and attack, often lost possession too easily. While the game remained action-packed, most of the momentum clearly favoured Spain.
India lose 0-2 and Spain gets their first FIH Pro League win.
Goals were scored by Abajo Ignacio (5) and Cobos Ignacio (35).
- 21 Feb 2026 1:41 PM IST
Q4: This looks dangerous
India is playing without a GK and Spain has ball possession. This could be dangerous.
- 21 Feb 2026 1:38 PM IST
Q4: India pulls their goalkeeper
To go for 11-man field in the final 4 minutes and will be looking to score against a very well organised Spanish lineup that has so far denied India.
- 21 Feb 2026 1:33 PM IST
Spain surge forward once again, but this time the final pass fails to connect just in front of goal, letting India off the hook.
- 21 Feb 2026 1:29 PM IST
Q4: PC for India
India gets their first Penalty Corner of the match, but fail to capitalise.
- 21 Feb 2026 1:25 PM IST
End of Q3: PC for Spain
Spain win their third penalty corner of the match with just 22 seconds left on the clock. India defend it well, but Spain take a video referral and are awarded another PC.
The pressure continues as Spain earn two more back-to-back penalty corners. Amid the chaos, Vivek is injured, leading to a heated exchange between the players before tempers finally settle.
- 21 Feb 2026 1:15 PM IST
Q3: PC for Spain
But India averts danger
- 21 Feb 2026 1:11 PM IST
Q3: India go down again, trail 0-2
Spain strike again, launching a swift move down the right. The ball is squared to Cobos Ignacio (35th minute) in the centre, who makes no mistake with a simple finish and extends lead to 2-0.