FIH Men's Pro League LIVE: India take on Spain - Updates, Live, action

Catch the LIVE action from India vs Spain FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 match at in Hobart.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 Feb 2026 1:46 PM IST

FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team take on Spain to begin their second leg of the 2025-26 FIH Pro League season in Hobart.

They will play two matches each against the hosts Australia and Spain in a tri-series format.

After a dismal start at home leg in Rourkela, where they lost all four of their matches, the Indian team will be looking fro a fresh start.

Both teams are placed at the bottom of the table.

Stay Tuned as we bring you Live action.

Live Updates

2026-02-21 06:39:05
